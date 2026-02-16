New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Bhiwadi fire incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The fire mishap in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, is tragic and deeply saddening. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," PM Modi said as per an 'X' post from Prime Minister's office.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma termed the incident "heartbreaking" and said the district administration has been directed to conduct relief and rescue operations.

"The news of the loss of lives due to a fire in a factory in the Khushkheda Industrial Area of Bhiwadi is extremely heartbreaking. The district administration has been directed to carry out relief and rescue operations. I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls and wish for the swift recovery of the injured," he wrote on 'X'.

Rajasthan LoP Tika Ram Jully also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured, while expressing sadness over the deceased in the incident.

"The news of seven people being burnt alive in a chemical factory in Bhiwadi is extremely heart-wrenching. I pray to God that He grant peace to the departed souls at His divine feet, provide strength to the bereaved families to bear this unbearable grief, and I wish for the swift recovery of the injured," Jully wrote in an 'X' post.

At least 7 people were burned to death in a fire that broke out in a chemical factory in the Bhiwadi area of Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district on Monday, officials said.

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra urged the government and the administration to take immediate action on the matter, where he also pointed to an earlier similar accident in Ajmer, where 16 people were killed after a chemical tanker overturned.

He stated that such incidents have become common under the present government.

"In the district of Khairthal-Tijara, in Bhiwadi, a chemical factory caught fire and killed 8-10 people. Many people have been injured. There has been heavy damage... The government and administration should take immediate action. After the formation of the government, as you have seen, on Ajmer Road, a chemical tanker was overturned. More than 16 people were killed. In Jaipur, in SMS, in ICU, people were burnt to death... This has become a common thing, but the government is not paying attention to this. This is a very serious matter," Dotasara told ANI. (ANI)

