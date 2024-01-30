VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 30: In the fast-paced world of electric mobility, an extraordinary story of innovation and determination has emerged, and it's all thanks to the ingenuity of an ex-Airbus engineer from Chennai. At the recent Netherlands E-Mobility Expo, one electric vehicle stood out from the crowd - the 'Jagen,' a high-performance electric motorcycle created by Visaiyon, an Indian startup. The 'Jagen' has taken the industry by storm with its remarkable specs, including a mind-boggling 0-60 kmph acceleration in under 3 seconds and a top speed exceeding 140 kmph. Moreover, its rapid 30-minute charging time provides riders with the freedom to explore for up to 70-80 kilometers.

Saravanan Balakrishnan: Engineer with a Vision

At the heart of Visaiyon is its visionary founder, Saravanan Balakrishnan. A graduate in Mechanical Engineering from ACGCET, Anna University, Saravanan's journey into electric vehicles began during his college days, where he undertook projects like a hybrid cycle, serial hybrid scooter, and electric tricycle. His passion for electric mobility was further ignited during his tenure as an Aircraft Wing Structural Analysis Engineer for Airbus at Quest Global, Bangalore. Additionally, he amassed valuable experience as a Vehicle crash Engineer at Nissan for another 2.5 years, [GU1] contributing significantly to vehicle development and R&D.

The Birth of 'Jagen':

The 'Jagen' electric motorcycle is not just a vehicle; it's a culmination of years of dedication and hard work, achieving a remarkable 0-60 kmph in 3.2 seconds. What sets 'Jagen' apart is its proprietary motor and battery technology, showcasing an incredible 20% improvement in duty cycle efficiency compared to the competition.

The company even holds patents for its proprietary battery and motor technologies, a remarkable feat in the electric vehicle industry. Visaiyon boasts a team with a cumulative experience of 50+ years in the automotive industry, ensuring expertise and precision in every aspect of their electric motorcycle development.

Bootstrapping and Government Recognition:

One remarkable aspect of Visaiyon's journey is its bootstrapped approach. Despite limited external funding, the team's dedication and expertise have driven them to achieve groundbreaking results. Moreover, Visaiyon has received notable recognition from both the State and Central governments, having secured grants totaling around 25 lakh INR.

Innovation & Optimization of Resources

Amidst Visaiyon's journey of innovation, a pivotal decision was made to create a new motor, not with the intention of reinventing the wheel, but to bring tangible value to the customer. The distinctive feature of their motors lies in their remarkable 20% improvement in duty cycle efficiency compared to competitors. This strategic enhancement serves a dual purpose: by significantly reducing the required battery capacity, it not only extends the vehicle's range but also plays a pivotal role in diminishing the overall cost of the vehicle. [GU2] Their patented liquid-cooled battery technology ensures rapid and secure charging--just 30 minutes on the charger provides an impressive 80 km of riding.

A Grand Entrance in Europe:

Visaiyon's journey to international recognition recently took a monumental step when it participated in the "World of e-Mobility Expo" as part of the India Pavilion, led by Selvaraj Ramachendran, Director at Marutee Design and Engineering, Bangalore. This opportunity coincided with the completion of Visaiyon's concept electric vehicle, featuring Gen2 battery and motor technologies.

The Expo, held on October 26th and 27th, 2023, in Amsterdam, marked a significant milestone. The response was nothing short of extraordinary, with visitors eagerly anticipating a motorcycle of this caliber in the European market.

Visitors and stakeholders alike were particularly impressed by Visaiyon's fast charging technology and the impressive range it offered. Conversations with key European stakeholders have since been initiated, signaling the promising potential of the 'Jagen' in the European market.

Planned Milestones and Future Vision:

Looking ahead, Visaiyon envisions reaching significant milestones. The plan includes onboarding seed investors to propel them to the SOP stage by 2025. The company is gearing up to open its social media touchpoints, allowing potential customers to express their interest and be part of the electric mobility revolution.

The story of Visaiyon and its founder, Saravanan Balakrishnan, serves as a remarkable testament to innovation and determination. Their creation, the 'Jagen' electric motorcycle, promises to redefine the electric vehicle industry with its outstanding performance and cutting-edge technology. As Visaiyon charts its course from Chennai to the Netherlands, it has not only stolen the show but also captured the hearts of those who believe in a future driven by engineering excellence and sustainable mobility.

https://visaiyon.co/

https://indiapavilion.org/

