Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: Bajaj Markets offers free CIBIL score checks, empowering individuals with deeper insights into their credit health. It is designed to bridge the gap between credit awareness and loan accessibility, enabling informed financial decisions.

Maintaining a healthy credit score has become a crucial factor in securing loans, credit cards, and other financial products. By offering free access to CIBIL score checks, Bajaj Markets ensures that individuals can track, monitor, and improve their credit profiles without additional cost. Lenders typically rely on CIBIL scores as a key determinant of an applicant's eligibility and interest rate.

Why Check CIBIL Score on Bajaj Markets

Here's why checking the score here makes a real difference:

* Delivers instant results through a completely digital, no-paperwork process

* Provides a view of the factors affecting the user's score

* Offers tips for improving the score

* Tracks repayment history to support smarter credit management

With this move, Bajaj Markets ensures that credit awareness translates into meaningful access to loans and other credit-linked products. Along with free CIBIL score checks, Bajaj Markets also offers access to loans, credit cards, insurance, and investment products. These can be explored on the Bajaj Markets website or app.

About Bajaj Markets

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories such as Loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS). Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

