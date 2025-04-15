Assist, India's first homegrown Continuous Compliance Solution, is helping businesses simplify audits, reduce risks, and build real-time governance into their operations

New Delhi [India], April 15: In boardrooms and backend war rooms alike, compliance has long been the fire no one wants to fight--but everyone must. Each audit cycle brings the same chaos: scattered documentation, unclear responsibilities, sleepless nights, and that last-minute scramble to "look ready."

As regulatory frameworks evolve and cyber threats intensify, the stakes have never been higher. For modern businesses, especially in sectors like fintech, BFSI, and SaaS, managing compliance is no longer an annual event--it's a daily reality. Yet, most organizations are still trapped in outdated systems, juggling spreadsheets, emails, and siloed tools that can't keep pace.

The result? Teams feel overwhelmed, leaders lack visibility, and companies are constantly at risk of non-compliance. In an age where trust, transparency, and resilience are currency, the traditional compliance model is simply broken.

That's where Assist steps in--not just as a product, but as a mindset shift.

The Vision Behind Assist

The idea for Assist wasn't born in a boardroom--it came from the trenches.

For over a decade, the team at QRC Assurance worked alongside hundreds of organizations--helping them navigate compliance audits, manage security risks, and align with global standards like PCI DSS, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more. And every single time, they saw the same struggle: compliance was reactive, fragmented, and painfully manual.

"It was the same story across the board," recalls Vamsi Krishna, CEO of QRC Assurance. "Despite best intentions, companies were treating compliance like a one-time project, not a process. We knew something had to change."

That realization sparked a mission: to build a solution that doesn't just manage compliance--but transforms how it's experienced. A solution that would be smart, scalable, always-on, and made for modern security teams.

And so, Assist was born.

What is Assist?

At its core, Assist is India's first homegrown Continuous Compliance Solution--a powerful, all-in-one platform that helps organizations manage compliance, audits, risks, and documentation with precision and simplicity.

But Assist is more than just a tool--it's a strategic shift in how companies approach Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). It transforms scattered, spreadsheet-driven processes into a centralized, real-time ecosystem where every control, every audit task, and every risk update are always visible and always actionable.

Whether you're a fast-growing fintech startup aiming for PCI DSS certification or a multi-country enterprise navigating complex data privacy mandates like the DPDP Act, Assist adapts to your scale and security maturity.

Built for Compliance Teams. Designed by Auditors.

Assist has been shaped by the real-world pain points of CISOs, compliance officers, IT teams, and auditors. It's built to work the way your teams work--simplifying processes without compromising depth.

Flexible Deployment

Assist is available as a SaaS platform for quick onboarding and scalability and supports on-premises deployments for enterprises with specific data residency or security requirements.

With Assist, organizations don't just "pass" audits--they stay continuously prepared for them.

Assist's Core Capabilities

1. Compliance Management

Map out multiple compliance standards--ISO 27001, PCI DSS, GDPR, HIPAA, and more--into tailored, trackable workflows. Assign roles, set milestones, track progress in real time, and generate dynamic reports. No more manual tracking or siloed systems.

2. Audit Automation

Say goodbye to audit-week panic. Assist automates everything from audit scheduling to evidence collection, review, and reporting. Auditors and internal teams can collaborate within the platform, with transparency at every step.

3. Risk Management

Identify, assess, and mitigate risks through a centralized risk register. Assign mitigation actions, link them to controls, and monitor risk status in real time.

4. Vulnerability & Ticket Management

Log vulnerabilities and non-conformities as they occur, raise support tickets, and assign tasks instantly. Everything is traceable, reportable, and mapped back to your controls and risk posture.

5. Policy & Document Control

Create, store, version, and share your compliance documents securely. Built-in workflows for approvals, reviews, and distribution ensure your documentation is always up to date--and audit-ready.

6. Deep Integrations & Custom Framework Support

Assist connects with your existing tools--SIEMs, IAM platforms, ticketing systems--to automate control validation. It also supports the creation of custom frameworks tailored to internal or regional regulations.

The Transformation: What Assist Enables

From Reactive to Proactive

No more waiting for audit season to act. Assist empowers teams to stay compliant every day. Risks are tracked in real time, and controls are monitored continuously.

From Siloed Tools to a Unified Dashboard

Teams get a single source of truth. Whether it's an auditor in Mumbai or a compliance lead in Dubai--everyone works in sync.

From Gut Feeling to Data-Driven Decisions

Assist's dashboards and audit trails bring full transparency. Leadership sees what's working, what's delayed, and where action is needed.

From Compliance as a Cost to Compliance as a Trust Builder

With continuous compliance, organizations turn a regulatory necessity into a strategic advantage.

Made in India, Built for Global Standards

Built entirely by QRC's in-house experts, Assist supports international frameworks like ISO 27001, PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, and SOC 2, along with India's DPDP Act.

It's this rare combination--global compatibility and local relevance--that makes Assist the go-to GRC solution for Indian enterprises with global ambitions.

From startups aiming for global expansion to mature enterprises navigating cross-border compliance, Assist is helping Indian businesses meet international security benchmarks with confidence.

The Future of GRC is Continuous

Compliance is no longer a box to tick. It's a journey to be lived every day. Assist is more than a product. It's a philosophy--one that empowers organizations to build trust, transparency, and resilience into the very fabric of their operations.

"We built Assist with a simple but powerful belief--that compliance should work for the business, not the other way around," says Vamsi Krishna, CEO, QRC Assurance. "In a world where trust is everything, Assist helps you build it every single day."

Your Compliance Journey Starts Here

Whether you're scaling a startup, leading a security transformation, or preparing for your next audit, Assist offers a smarter, faster, and future-ready way to manage your GRC needs.

Visit www.grc-assist.com to explore the platform or request a demo.

Go from reactive to resilient starting today.

