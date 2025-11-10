PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 10: India's leading home furniture and decor brand, Wooden Street, proudly announces its entry into the complete home interior design segment with the launch of 'Wooden Street Home Interiors' -- a one-stop destination for fully customized interior solutions. Marking this milestone, the brand is unveiling its first 10,000 sq. ft. Wooden Street Home Interiors Experience Studio in Marathahalli, Bengaluru, bringing a new era of design, convenience, and craftsmanship to homeowners.

The expansive studio is designed to offer an immersive walk-through experience, featuring fully designed model flats, modular kitchens, walk-in closets, and curated living spaces, enabling customers to visualize their dream homes in real settings.

Building on its decade-long legacy of in-house manufacturing, premium quality, and customer-first innovation, Wooden Street Home Interior aims to provide end-to-end interior solutions -- from space planning and modular furniture to decor styling and on-site execution -- all under one roof.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Lokendra Ranawat, CEO & Co-Founder of Wooden Street, said, "Our vision with Wooden Street Home Interiors is to simplify the home design journey for every customer. Over the years, we've mastered furniture craftsmanship; now, we're extending that expertise to complete interiors -- where functionality meets beauty, and every corner feels personal."

Following Bengaluru, Wooden Street Home Interiors is set to open its next flagship experience studios in Hyderabad and Delhi within the next 15 days, further solidifying its pan-India presence in the interior design landscape.

The Marathahalli studio offers customers an interactive material library, digital 3D visualization zones, and dedicated interior experts to guide them through each step of their home transformation journey.

About Wooden Street

Founded in 2015, Wooden Street is India's leading furniture and home decor brand with a strong presence of 100+ experience stores across the country and a robust online platform. Known for its Made-in-India, in-house manufactured, and customizable furniture, the brand continues to revolutionize the way India shops for homes -- one beautifully designed space at a time.

