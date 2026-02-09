PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: The Shatak Dhwaj Yatra marking 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh began on a historic and emotional note. The journey commenced at Srinagar's iconic Lal Chowk where, for the first time since Independence, the Bhagwa flag was waved proudly, accompanied by chants of Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai, creating a powerful moment of togetherness as citizens joined the march.

In Jammu, the yatra received a warm public welcome, carrying forward the spirit of service, discipline and unity inspired by the hundred-year journey of RSS under Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar ji and Guruji Golwalkar ji.

The first leg concluded in Ludhiana with energetic celebrations, traditional dhol beats and a rally of 100 bikers symbolising 100 years of the Sangh, followed by a felicitation ceremony honouring community heroes.

Speaking on the occasion, karyakarta and producer Vir Kapur said, "Starting the Shatak Dhwaj Yatra at Lal Chowk where Bhagwa was raised again after Independence with chants of Vande Mataram was a moment of deep pride and emotion. Through Shatak The Film, and through this Yatra across cities, we are celebrating the hundred years of RSS, it's service and the unity that binds our nation together."

Produced by Vir Kapur in association with PANORAMA Studio, co-produced by Aashish Tiwari and directed by Aashish Mall, Shatak: Sangh's 100 Years releases in theatres on February 19, 2026.

