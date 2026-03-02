VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 2: When it comes to music that electrifies a room, few names resonate like internationally recognised DJ Ganesh. India's most celebrated DJ and Bollywood's favourite, DJ Ganesh has announced his much-anticipated Global World Tour for Summer 2026, following the massive success of his India tour with BMT Agency and Bastian Hospitality in the past few years.

Also Read | Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Known for his high-octane Bollywood sets and globally inspired remixes, he has redefined luxury celebrations and set new benchmarks in event music. DJ Ganesh is now set to take his sound global with a world tour starting this summer, performing across countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, nations across Africa, Thailand, Dubai, Singapore, and Australia, marking a major milestone in his international journey.

Over the years, DJ Ganesh has performed at several high-profile international private events in India, including landmark destination weddings attended by global business leaders and international artists, such as Anant Ambani's wedding celebrations and Mantena Family's wedding. In addition to live performances, DJ Ganesh has steadily built a reputation for his original remixes, mashups and signature edits, many of which are regularly featured at Bollywood star-studded celebrations such as Karan Johar's 50th birthday and Salman Khan's 60th birthday, as well as across large-scale club environments and live tours.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Bhagyathara BT-43 Lottery Result of 02.03.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

With millions of streams across platforms for his remixes and mashups, DJ Ganesh has built a strong international fanbase that extends far beyond India. His music, which seamlessly blends Bollywood with global electronic influences, has resonated with diverse audiences, positioning him as one of India's most in-demand crossover DJs on the global circuit. His upcoming international remix collaboration with globally renowned producer KSHMR for an Indian Netflix series (2026) further marks his growing footprint in cross-border music collaborations.

Speaking about the upcoming world tour, DJ Ganesh said, "Over the last few years, I've seen a genuine love for Bollywood and Indian sounds grow across different countries. After the incredible response to my India Tour with Bastian Hospitality and BMT Agency, I felt it was time to take this energy global. Music has a way of connecting people beyond borders, and this world tour is about creating dance floors that bring cultures together. I'm excited to finally take this sound to cities around the world."

The Summer 2026 World Tour will feature a mix of his globally recognised remixes, well-curated nightlife experiences, and festival appearances, with city announcements and ticketing details to be revealed soon. With a career spanning major international events, global business retreats, high-profile private celebrations, and some of India's most prominent entertainment platforms, DJ Ganesh's upcoming tour marks a defining milestone in his global journey, and a powerful moment for Bollywood-driven sounds making their mark on the world stage.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)