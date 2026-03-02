Pune, March 2: Mercedes-Benz India has officially launched the latest iteration of its luxury MPV, marking a significant return for the nameplate after it was discontinued in the domestic market nearly four years ago. The premium people-mover has been reintroduced with a comprehensive design overhaul that aligns it with the brand's contemporary aesthetic, featuring a more imposing road presence and a sophisticated interior environment. This launch is particularly noteworthy as the vehicle is being locally assembled at the company’s manufacturing facility in Chakan, reinforcing the brand's commitment to its "Make in India" strategy for high-end luxury segments.

The updated model brings a significant upgrade in cabin technology and passenger comfort, replacing the older analogue interfaces with a fully digitised cockpit experience. The design transition focuses on a "lounge-on-wheels" concept, specifically tailored for chauffeur-driven executives and elite families who require versatile seating and top-tier amenities. Beyond the visual changes, the vehicle incorporates advanced mechanical enhancements and a suite of modern safety technologies, ensuring it remains a benchmark in the niche but growing segment of luxury multi-purpose vehicles in India.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Specifications and Features

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is offered exclusively in the extra-long wheelbase (ELWB) configuration, measuring 5,370 mm in length with a massive 3,430 mm wheelbase. Under the hood, it features two distinct 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine options: a V 300 petrol variant delivering 223 bhp and a V 300d diesel variant producing 233 bhp. Both powertrains are paired with a 9G-TRONIC nine-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. The MPV is equipped with Airmatic air suspension as standard, providing a plush ride quality across varying road conditions.

Inside, the dashboard houses twin 12.3-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and the MBUX infotainment system. The seating is available in four- and six-seat layouts, featuring second-row luxury captain seats with electric adjustment, massage, heating, and ventilation functions. Safety is managed by a Level 2 ADAS suite, seven airbags, and a 360-degree camera system. Exterior highlights include 18-inch AMG-line dual-tone alloy wheels, Multi-Beam LED headlamps, and an illuminated grille surround.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price in India

The new Mercedes-Benz V-Class has been positioned competitively within the luxury MPV segment, with an ex-showroom price starting at INR 14 million for both the petrol and diesel versions. This pricing strategy places the vehicle as a premium alternative to the Toyota Vellfire, which is priced between INR 12 million and INR 13 million, while remaining more accessible than the top-tier Lexus LM. By opting for local assembly in Pune, Mercedes-Benz has managed to offer the upgraded facelifted model at a price point that reflects its high-end specifications while avoiding the steeper duties associated with fully imported units.

