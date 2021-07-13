Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Through the last year, people across India would have felt the dire need for an intelligent Robot to clean their homes.

ECOVACS ROBOTICS, a market leader in the innovative Robot vacuum cleaner category, has launched its advanced range of Floor cleaning robots in India.

Starting from an impressive & affordable price of just INR 12,400, ECOVACS DEEBOT can vacuum & mop one's house with considerable ease. The models available in India are DEEBOT 500, DEEBOT U2 PRO, DEEBOT OZMO 950 and DEEBOT OZMO T8.

With a deep 23-year history in Smart Robot vacuum cleaners, a 100% owned R&D and manufacturing center, ECOVACS ROBOTICS leads the market in patents and innovative product development in home service robots.

ECOVACS DEEBOT come with smart features to make daily life easy. One can control the Ecovacs Smart Robot from anywhere using dedicated ECOVACS Home App or simply use Voice Control over Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

The Anti-Collision feature called 'Millimeter-Level Obstacle Detection and Avoidance' ensures that even millimeter range of objects are not missed by the DEEBOT OZMO T8. The DEEBOT also comes with Laser enabled TrueMapping feature to map one's house & decide an optimal cleaning route.

"Smart Robot vacuum cleaner market is experiencing an exponential growth in India and we expect the trend to continue for the next decade. We are hoping to capitalize on it by providing advanced technology and prompt support." says the South East Asia Sales Head of ECOVACS ROBOTICS.

Frootle India is the Official India Partner for ECOVACS ROBOTICS to provide complete Sales & After-Sales Support to Indian Customers. Over the last 5 years, Frootle India has gained considerable fame as one of India's best partner for premium Home & Kitchen Appliances. "We are a dynamic team with offices across 12 cities. We are confident to capture a sizeable market share and provide professional after-sales support to our customers in India." says the ECOVACS India Head.

ECOVACS DEEBOT range will be available for purchase on the official ECOVACS India Website www.ecovacsindia.in, Croma Offline & Online Stores, Flipkart and other popular electronic stores.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)