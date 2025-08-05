VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 5: Fully Filmy, a homegrown Indian brand for movie merchandise, has announced the launch of its official collection for Coolie (2025), the highly anticipated Tamil-language action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth. This marks the brand's third and biggest collaboration with the superstar and comes at a time when fan anticipation for the film is at an all-time high.

Also Read | 'Ek Aadh Saal Ke Umar Mein Konsi Lyrics Samjhenge': Tamannaah Bhatia Says Kids Love Her Song 'Aaj Ki Raat', Reveals Mothers Feed Their Babies While Playing It (Watch Video).

The Coolie merchandise range kicks off with a curated line of T-shirts and posters, with plans to roll out a wider product catalogue in the coming weeks, including metal badges, scarves, figurines, and more.

This collaboration strengthens Fully Filmy's long-standing vision to create a platform that celebrates India's love for cinema across languages and regions. The company, co-founded by Raunaq and Anand, was born out of a simple question: Why don't movie fans have the same kind of merch culture as sports fans?

Also Read | West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: State BJP Seeks Frequent Public Meetings of PM Narendra Modi To Harness Benefits of Leader's Charisma.

Speaking on the launch, Raunaq Mangottil, co-founder of Fully Filmy, said, "All my friends were football or cricket fans growing up. They had their jerseys, their merch... but I only loved movies. That's honestly how Fully Filmy started. Even now, the biggest joy of what I do is spotting someone wearing our merch at a theatre or a mall. And 99% of Fully Filmy's DNA is secretly just Rajini. He's always been the reason behind everything I do--and now we're here, with our third and biggest collab with him. The energy is different every time it's a Rajini film, and this one is truly special."

Co-founder Anand Srinivasan added: "We've always believed that movie fans in India deserve the same cultural space as sports fans--and that means great, authentic merchandise. Our aim has always been to build something that unites fans, whether they love Bollywood, Kollywood, Tollywood, or even Hollywood. Rajini sir has been a huge influence in my life--I remember watching Sivaji on release day with a high fever. This collaboration with Coolie is the biggest step forward in our journey."

Coolie, produced by Sun Pictures, is scheduled for theatrical release on August 14, 2025, is generating massive buzz as Rajinikanth teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for the first time. The film also features a star-studded cast including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. As the hype builds towards release, Fully Filmy aims to give fans a tangible way to express their excitement and connect with the cultural moment.

The Coolie collection is now live on www.fullyfilmy.in, with shipping available across India and select international locations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)