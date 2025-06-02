VMPL

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 2: Future University Bareilly, India's first AI-enabled new-age university, is thrilled to announce CareerConnect 2025--India's largest campus job fair. This mega event is scheduled for 13th June 2025, at the Future University campus in Bareilly, offering a life-changing opportunity for job seekers from all over India.

CareerConnect 2025 will bring together 250+ top recruiters offering more than 6,700 jobs across multiple sectors. From fresh graduates to experienced professionals, candidates with qualifications like Graduation, Post-Graduation, ITI, Diploma, B.Tech, MBA, and more are welcome.

This grand initiative places Future University Bareilly at the heart of employment transformation, reinforcing its position as the best university in Bareilly for academic excellence and unbeatable campus placement support.

Why CareerConnect 2025 Is the Ultimate Launchpad for Your Career

In an era where job opportunities are scarce and competition is fierce, CareerConnect 2025 offers a breakthrough platform. Participants can meet recruiters, showcase their skills, attend interviews, and even get on-the-spot job offers--all in one day.

Job seekers can explore opportunities in industries such as IT, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Sales, Finance, Marketing, Education, Automotive, E-commerce, and more. Recruiters include household names like Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Flipkart, Tech Mahindra, VIVO, Paytm, HCL, MRF Tyres, Just Dial, NIIT, and many others.

Event Details

* Event Name: CareerConnect 2025 - India's Largest Campus Job Fair

* Hosted by: Future University Bareilly

* Date: 13th June 2025

* Time: 9:00 AM onwards

* Venue: Campus, Future University, Bareilly

* Registration Link: Register Now

Whether you're looking to begin your career or elevate it, Future University Bareilly invites you to the biggest hiring event in Bareilly and North India.

Future University Bareilly - The Best University in Bareilly for Education and Placement

Future University Bareilly isn't just an academic institution--it's a launchpad for success. As the best university in Bareilly, it integrates AI-driven curriculum, world-class faculty, industry partnerships, and a dynamic learning environment.

Every year, hundreds of students benefit from campus placement programs and job fairs that bring leading employers directly to the university's doorstep. Students who choose admission in Bareilly at Future University enjoy unmatched exposure to real-world career opportunities, skill-building workshops, internships, and job-oriented training.

Explore 6700+ Jobs at CareerConnect 2025

At CareerConnect 2025, job seekers can explore vacancies for roles including:

* Software Developers, Web Developers, Digital Marketers, HR Executives

* Customer Service Representatives, Finance Executives, Operations Managers

* Engineers (Mechanical, Electrical, Civil), ITI Technicians, Apprenticeship Trainees

* Nurses, Lab Technicians, X-Ray Technicians, Medical Consultants

* Sales Managers, Business Development Executives, Field Engineers, and more

Major employers hiring at the event include:

* Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Magneti Marelli, Axis Bank, HCL, NIIT, MRF Tyres, Flipkart, Lava International, Paytm, Just Dial, Subros, B.L. Agro, SRMS Medical College, and over 240 more.

A Collaborative Initiative to Empower India's Workforce

This job fair is being jointly organized by the Regional Employment Exchange, Model Career Center, and Future University Bareilly. It aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry and help thousands of aspirants secure career-transforming roles.

By holding this monumental job fair, Future University Bareilly is empowering youth not just from the city but from across India. The university is strengthening Bareilly's identity as a growing education and career hub.

Why Choose Admission in Bareilly at Future University?

Students and parents looking for the best university in Bareilly will find that Future University offers more than just degrees. Here's why:

* AI-powered curriculum and practical industry integration

* Top-tier faculty and modern infrastructure

* Dedicated Career Services and 100% Placement Assistance

* Year-round campus recruitment drives and industry tie-ups

* Skill enhancement programs aligned with NEP 2020 standards

Choosing admission in Bareilly at Future University ensures not just education, but also employability.

Register Now - Limited Spots Available!

Don't miss your chance to participate in India's biggest campus hiring event. Whether you're a fresh graduate or a job seeker with experience, this is your opportunity to meet, network, and get hired--all in one day.

Future University Bareilly invites all aspiring professionals to register now. Be a part of a future that works for you.

Click to Register for CareerConnect 2025

Date: 13th June 2025

Venue: Future University, Bareilly

Media & Contact

Future University Bareilly - Admissions & Career Services Office

Website: www.futureuniversity.ac.in

