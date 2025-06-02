New Delhi, June 2: Apple will host its Annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 9, 2025. During the WWDC 2025 event, the tech giant is expected to reveal major software updates across its platforms, including the upcoming versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

The report indicates that Apple may not introduce any major new features for its Apple Intelligence suite this year. Instead, the company is expected to concentrate on bringing major improvements to its operating systems. These updates will likely include the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. The focus seems to be on refining the user experience, boosting performance, and adding useful enhancements to the OS across the Apple devices. iPhone 17 Series Launch Likely in September 2025: Apple iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications Tipped, iPhone 17 May Use iPhone 16 Chipset.

WWDC 2025 Event: Know What to Expect

Reports also suggest that Apple might update how it names future versions of its operating systems. As per a report of Bloomberg, Apple’s next version of macOS is likely to be called macOS Tahoe, which is said to be named after the Lake Tahoe in California. The new macOS is expected to be introduced during Apple’s WWDC 2025 keynote. Apple is said to be rebranding names of all its operating systems to match the calendar year. Rather than using versions like iOS 19, macOS 15, or watchOS 12, the company will likely switch to names like iOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, and visionOS 26. The change is said to make version numbers simpler for users and developers. Vivo X200 FE and Vivo X Fold 5 Launch in India Likely in July 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Apple is said to be working on a major redesign of its operating systems for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. It could involve visual changes such as transparent menus and panels similar to those seen in visionOS, along with motion effects. Apple is said to be developing a new AI-powered battery management system for iPhones. The feature would monitor how apps are used, what runs in the background, and a user’s charging habits to optimise performance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2025 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).