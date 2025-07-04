New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Friday released the Aluminium Vision Document at the International Conference on Sustainable and Responsible Mining through Best Mine Closure Practices, organised by the Indian National Committee of the World Mining Congress in Hyderabad.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy said the Aluminium Vision Document reflects the Government's commitment to building a self-reliant and resource-secure India. He highlighted the aluminium sector's strategic role in enabling clean energy systems, electric mobility, and modern infrastructure.

Also Read | US: Indian-Origin Man Ishaan Sharma Arrested in Miami for Mid-Air Brawl on Frontier Flight; Says He Was 'Meditating, Co-Passenger Misunderstood It As Threat'.

The document has been prepared through extensive consultations with industry stakeholders, including National Aluminium Company Ltd. (NALCO), Hindalco Industries Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre (JNARDDC) and leading associations such as the Aluminium Association of India (AAI), Aluminium Secondary Manufacturers Association (ASMA) and the Metal Recycling Association of India (MRAI).

According to a release by the Ministry of Mines, the document outlines a strategic roadmap to scale up aluminium production sixfold by 2047. It aims to expand bauxite production capacity to 150 MTPA, double the national aluminium recycling rate, promote the adoption of low-carbon technologies and strengthen raw material security through targeted policy reforms and institutional mechanisms.

Also Read | 'ED Case Is Truly Strange': Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Argues in Court in National Herald Case.

The Aluminium Vision Document aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and sets the foundation for a globally competitive and environmentally responsible aluminium industry.

In a post on social media platform X, the Ministry of Mines added, "The document outlines a bold roadmap to scale aluminium output sixfold, raise bauxite capacity to 150 MTPA, boost recycling, and promote green technologies -- aligned with PM @narendramodi ji's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047."

India is the 2nd largest Aluminium producer, and a top-10 producer in refined copper. Continued growth in aluminium and copper points toward continued strong economic activity in user sectors such as energy, infrastructure, construction, automotive and machinery.

In the non-ferrous metal sector, primary aluminium production in FY 2025-26 posted a growth of 1.5 per cent over the corresponding period last year, increasing to 3.47 lakh ton (LT) in FY 2025-26 (April) from 3.42 LT in FY 2024-25 (April). During the same comparative period, refined copper production has grown by 15.6 per cent from 0.45 LT to 0.52 LT. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)