New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI/PNN): G Square, South India's largest plot promoter for the first time in Real Estate Industry announced the launch of G Square Build Assist, a Post Plot Purchase Guidance which will aid customers through the entire process of purchasing a plot of land till the construction of their dream home.

The initiative, G Square Build Assist will ensure assistance from the G Square team to the plot purchasers on suggesting the right plot to buy in the right location, approval process, legal and documentation procedures for the land registration, construction consultation, and establishing the settlement of the resident in the G Square Residential Community.

The G Square Build Assist scheme will facilitate the provision of numerous real estates skilled specialists such as Villa design and elevation consultants, Floor planners to plan the space as per your requirement, Consultants who will assist with all the construction related approvals, Material procurement experts, Consultants who specialize in landscape designing and execution, Interior designers, Consultants who recommend home appliances for the best price and experts who organize and execute the Gruha pravesam.

Speaking on the launch Eshwar N., Chief Executive Officer, G Square Realtors Private Limited, "G Square has been providing this form of assistance to the plot purchasers for a long time, it is just that we are now establishing this as an official assistance program as our former customers really appreciated this support of ours. Unofficially, we have earlier assisted in the plot maintenance of over 2420 plots, officiated Bhoomi poojas for over 360 customers, and helped with the registration of over 845 plots. This experience acts as the foundation for G Square Build Assist. This will be the first time in India that a plot promoter is offering this form of assistance to the customer as a value addition without any cost.

We have tied up with close to 60 brands from various real estate divisions to ensure the provision of seamless assistance for our buyers right from the approval till all the way of construction to Gruha pravesam. We will facilitate and provide a platform for experts from different areas of real estate's such as Interior Designers, Landscape designers and Gruha Pravesam consultants to come together and work on the dream home of our customers.

These experts have a wide knowledge and understanding of the real estate industry and home market, they know what a home buyer looks for especially in South India, where people want their dream homes to be perfect in all ways, especially in accordance with the traditional Indian system of architecture, and believe in stating their new life at their new home through the auspicious ritual of Gruha Pravesam. We provide all that. This program will for sure benefit our customers and build trust for our brand in their hearts. In a nutshell, G Square does not walk away once the plot is sold, but stays with the customer until they complete building their dream home. Our relationship goes far beyond the transaction".

G Square which currently operates in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Mysore & Ballari and have delivered plots to more than 6000 customers so far.

