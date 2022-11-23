Television actor couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their second baby on November 11. Now, Debina has shared a glimpse of her newborn child on Instagram and penned a heartwarming note sharing her picture with the second child. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee Blessed With Second Child, Couple Welcomes a Baby Girl (View Post).

Debina Bonnerjee's Heartfelt Post For Second Child:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2022 07:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).