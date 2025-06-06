PNN

New Delhi [India], June 6: On 29th May 2025, the Gandhian Peace Society, under the leadership of General Secretary Dhruva Kumar, convened a landmark event at the Fleming Room of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. In an inspiring convergence of values and voices, the Fleming Room at the Scottish Parliament became a sanctuary of peace, non-violence, and unity as the Gandhian Peace Society, led by General Secretary Dhruva Kumar, hosted a landmark event celebrating Mahatma Gandhi's enduring legacy. The occasion marked a reflection on Gandhian values but also a celebration of a historic milestone: the first-ever motion passed in Scotland against Hinduphobia, community cohesion unities and philanthropy works. A significant highlight of the event was the unanimous appreciation of the Gandhian Peace Society's role in building intercultural bridges and promoting peace.

It was attended by cross-party parliamentarians, diplomats, and community leaders, the event underscored the resonance of Gandhian ethics in Scotland's pursuit of social justice and self-determination. Scottish Parliamentarians, speaking from across party lines, endorsed the relevance of Gandhian principles in today's turbulent global climate. "In these divisive times, the teachings of Gandhi offer a path not just to peace, but to purpose,"

The Fleming Room, a space typically reserved for parliamentary committee discussions, transformed into a forum for intercultural solidarity. The Gandhan Society's event drew MSPs from the Alba Party, SNP, Labour, and Unionist factions, alongside representatives from the Indian Consulate, the French Consulate, African Consulate and members of the House of Lords, and very high profile dignitaries across the UK. This diverse assembly reflected the universal applicability of Gandhi's teachings, particularly in a nation navigating the complexities of independence aspirations and multicultural cohesion.

General Secretary Dhruva Kumar delivered a rousing address outlining the Society's initiatives in promoting social unity, mutual respect, and constructive non-violence. "Gandhiji's values are not relics of the past but blueprints for a just and inclusive society. In the Scottish aspiration for independence, there lies a parallel quest for dignity and self-determination that echoes Gandhi's dream for India," Kumar said.

Dhruva Kumar, a scholar, educationist-turned-activist, political figure and former Alba Party parliamentary candidate, framed the motion as a testament to Gandhi's relevance in modern governance. "Non-violence is not passive acceptance but active resistance to injustice," he asserted, drawing parallels between India's independence struggle and Scotland's constitutional ambitions. His address highlighted how Gandhian principles, decentralised governance, economic equity, and social harmony, align with Scotland's vision of an inclusive, self-determined future. The Gandhian Society's advocacy extends beyond legislative change.

I was honoured to be invited and say a few words at an award ceremony at the Scottish Parliament organised by the Gandhian Society to honour the work done. I was glad to have the opportunity of meeting people of goodwill from so many different backgrounds and to discover the work done by the society. Let's work together for a better world! Christian Albuisson, Conseiller des Francais de l'Etranger.

Locally, the Gandhian Society's work has galvanised grassroots initiatives. Their partnerships with unions and educational institutions address overlapping issues like fuel poverty and deindustrialisation, challenges Kumar frames as interconnected with social justice. "Gandhian economics prioritises human dignity over profit," he explained, citing ongoing campaigns for fair wages and affordable housing for social inclusive equality.

Individuals and organisations were honoured for their extraordinary commitment to peacebuilding, community service, and non-violent activism. The awards celebrated not just deeds but the spirit of Gandhi, compassion, simplicity, and service.

The 29th May event transcended ceremonial significance, crystallising a broader movement for equity. As Scotland contends with independence debates and societal fractures, the Society's fusion of Gandhian philosophy and pragmatic policy offers a cohesive framework. The true measure of progress, as Kumar noted, lies in "translating parliamentary applause into palpable change", a task requiring sustained collaboration across political, cultural, and economic spheres.

In the spirit of Gandhi's satyagraha (truth force), Scotland's journey toward inclusivity and self-determination continues, guided by the conviction that justice, much like independence, is not bestowed but built.

