New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): New Delhi-based manufacturer and exporter, Genus Apparels launches Genus G99 mask which destroys 99.99 per cent Coronavirus, accredited by a USA ISO certified laboratory.

Powered by Swiss technology, which is proven at the prestigious Australian Institute to destroy 99.99 per cent human coronavirus 229E and SARS-CoV-2, causing Covid-19.

Distinguishing features

The Genus G99 mask comes with five layers of protection for added safety. The innermost layer is made of organic cotton for extra comfort during prolonged wear. The super soft skin friendly cotton layer enables moisture control, thus ensuring low heat build-up.

The triple particulate (3 into 1) composite nanotech filtration system acts as a support against pollution, bacteria filtration including small particles with proven PM 2.5 filtration. The carefully knitted outer layer acts as a shield against droplet protection and coarse particle filtration.

The carefully engineered mask with seam cut design in middle ensures a snug fit and prevents fogging on the glasses. It also comes with softer fabric ear loops which makes it comfortable for users to wear for longer hours, without any pain around the ears. The Genus G99 mask is sustainable and reusable till upto 30 gentle handwashes.

"With the ongoing spread of coronavirus cases across the world, it is imminent for people to be protected against the virus. As Shri Arvind Kejriwal rightly said recently, that 'Face mask is the new vaccine' in current times. We are happy to launch the Genus G99 mask which has been verified by a USA ISO certified laboratory to be 99.99 per cent effective against coronavirus. With a thoughtfully engineered design, ultra-breathable fabric, and snug fit for maximum protection, the Genus G99 mask offers 99% Bacterial Filter Efficiency (BFE), and 92 per cent Particle Filtration Efficiency (PFE). At Genus, we are vocal about providing global quality standards to our audience for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, and we urge everyone to stay protected," said Amit Agarwal, Managing Director, Genus Apparels.

So far, the mask is getting amazing response in India and is being successfully exported to countries including USA, UK, France, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Dubai, Nigeria, Syria, Myanmar, Oman, Denmark, Spain, Germany, Afghanistan, etc.

Product certifications

* Genus G99 masks are tested in USA ISO certified laboratory to destroy coronavirus

* Swiss Technology used in masks are certified to destroy SARS Cov2 (Covid 19 causing virus), at a Prestigious Australian institute

* Certified by SITRA for breathability, PFE, BFE, Droplet Resistance

* Bureau Veritas (BVQI) - Tested and approved for H1N1 virus

* Certified by BTS for Antiviral and Antibacterial

* OEKO-TEX - European certificate of safe for human use product

Pricing and availability

The Genus G99 mask is priced at Rs 270 in a single piece package. The masks are currently available in four colours - Black, Midnight Black, Insignia Blue, Powder Blue, and in five sizes - Small, Medium, Large, Extra-large, and Double extra-large.

The mask is available for purchase at retail stores and from e-commerce sites like Amazon. It will soon be available on Amazon Australia, UAE, and Europe as well for the global audience.

