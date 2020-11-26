Indian Idol aspirant Shahzad Ali is one gifted contestant, not just in terms of his voice but also for the contributions that Indian Idol judges Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani made to his future. Shahzad Ali from Jaipur does not have a concrete roof over his head, but he does have an ocean sized heart to live with. He believes that winning at Indian Idol 2020 will help him buy a concrete home for his family and will make his family proud, who watches him from above. Indian Idol 12 Contestant Yuvraj Medhe Reveals He Used to Sweep the Floors on the Set of the Sony TV Show.

Shahzad's grandmother had to take a loan of Rs 5000 from the bank so that he could come and audition for Indian Idol 12. Listening to his struggle story, while Neha Kakkar helped out with a cheque of Rs 1 Lakh, Vishal Dadlani promised Shahzad that he woukd arrange a guru for him to guide and teach him music.

Check Out the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

This gesture of Neha and Vishal was highly appreciated by everyone on the set. Overwhelmed by this gesture, Shahzad replied, “I cannot express my happiness in words today. I’m sure my grandmother will be proud of me and I am extremely excited to perform at Indian Idol 2020!”

