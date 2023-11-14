PRNewswire

Sydney [Australia], November 14: Medidata, a Dassault Systemes company, announced today that George Clinical, a leading global clinical research organization, is leveraging Medidata's cloud-based clinical solution Rave Grants Manager. Through this partnership, George Clinical will be able to provide its global clients with a robust, data-driven approach to quickly and accurately develop investigator grant budgets, enhancing operational efficiency and patient recruitment. Additionally, Medidata will also be providing training to ensure seamless adoption and use of the software.

Rave Grants Manager manages the entire investigator grant life cycle of clinical trials. Powered by Medidata's PICAS database, which contains a large volume of procedures covering most therapeutic indications and phases, the solution provides Sponsors and Contract Research Organization (CROs) with the ability to establish and set fair market value for investigator grant budgets to ensure consistent and accurate budgets. Rave Grants Manager also enables the site budgeting process, and provides tools and data to process site budget amendments.

"George Clinical's mission is to improve the health of millions of people worldwide through clinical research supported by global service delivery, world-class scientific leadership, and therapeutic expertise. With Medidata Rave Grants Manager, our clients can engage patient populations and reduce sponsor R&D costs, while maintaining the highest scientific integrity," said Susan Cole, Regional Head Project Operations USA & Europe at George Clinical.

"Currently, 80% of Sponsors' time and effort in their financial planning is being consumed by manual processes and workarounds. Rave Grants Manager empowers CROs like George Clinical to make smarter decisions with data-powered financial management for clinical trials. By enhancing operational efficiency, Rave Grants Manager enables sites to spend less time worrying about finances and shift their focus back to the studies and the care of patients," said Edwin Ng, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Asia Pacific at Medidata Solutions, a Dassault Systemes company.

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systemes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

