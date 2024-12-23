BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 23: TECNO, an innovative technology brand and globally recognized innovator, has once again underscored its prowess in designing excellence by securing two prestigious "Excellent Product Design" awards at the esteemed German Design Awards 2025. The TECNO PHANTOM V Flip2 5G and PHANTOM V Fold2 5G were both honored in the Computer and Communication category, reflecting the brand's unwavering commitment to harmonizing cutting-edge technology with unparalleled fashionable designs.

The German Design Awards (https://www.german-design-award.com/en/) are the premium prize of the German Design Council. With its global scope and international appeal, it is one of the most prestigious awards in the design landscape across all industries. The German Design Awards have been identifying key design trends, presenting them to a broad public and honoring them since 2012. This year's competition was particularly intense, featuring submissions from 59 countries vying for the top accolades. The TECNO PHANTOM V Fold2 5G, a standout winner at the German Design Awards for its innovative design, impressed the judging panel with its revolutionary foldable technology. It seamlessly integrates a compact 6.42" outer screen with an expansive 7.85" main 120Hz LTPO display, all powered by a robust 5750mAh Aircell battery with rapid 70W charging. The FreeForm imaging system elevates its functionality and creativity to new heights. The Rippling Blue edition, a collaboration with German high-end TV and audio brand LOEWE., embodies sophisticated elegance while upholding sustainable design principles. Its eco-friendly packaging, crafted from plant fibers and recycled materials, further underscores TECNO's dedication to sustainability. Equally impressive, the TECNO PHANTOM V Flip2 5G, an icon of sleek and flowing design, captivated the panel of judges with its revolutionary ThruPool Cover Screen, inspired by infinity pools. This stylish creation features a 3.64" screen seamlessly integrated with the slightly curved main body, with a suspended camera lens immersed in flowing pixels. Its ultra-slim flagship 120Hz main screen balances aesthetics with functionality. With AI-enhanced features like the advanced Gemini-integrated Ella AI Assistant and AI Artboard, the user experience is further elevated. The foldable design flips traditional shooting on its head, enabling creative imaging experiences with FreeCam, which allows hands-free shots at any angle from 30-150°. The judges of the German Design Awards 2025 commended TECNO for its dedication to design excellence. Regarding the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G, the jury remarked, "The TECNO PHANTOM V Fold2 5G exemplifies the seamless integration of innovative technology and sophisticated design. The device's foldable screen, coupled with its potent AI features and refined aesthetics, sets a new benchmark in the smartphone market." TECNO's success at the German Design Awards 2025 builds upon the brand's impressive legacy in design. Last year, the TECNO PHANTOM V Flip 5G received a Special Mention at the German Design Awards 2024 for its distinctive circular outer screen, themed 'The Planet,' and its cosmic-inspired aesthetic. This year, however, the TECNO PHANTOM V Flip2 5G has achieved an even higher honor at the GDA 2025, further cementing TECNO's status as an innovator at the forefront of the design landscape and marking consecutive victories at the prestigious awards. "We are honored to receive these awards, as they signify the recognition of TECNO's steadfast commitment to design excellence," said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. "Guided by our 'Stop At Nothing' ethos, we relentlessly push the boundaries of design and technology to deliver cutting-edge, stylish innovations to our global audience. Our continued focus on the foldable market highlights our dedication to pioneering design. Looking forward, we are poised to further strengthen our position as a leader in AI-driven innovation, bringing even more transformative technologies to our users around the world." As an innovative technology brand operating in over 70 markets, TECNO has been dedicated to revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging markets worldwide. Through its unwavering pursuit of design excellence and the seamless integration of contemporary aesthetics with the latest technologies, TECNO is poised to continue making a significant impact on the global design landscape.

