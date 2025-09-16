VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 16: GIBS Business School in Bangalore, as an acknowledgment of its reputation as one of the most innovative and ready for the future institutes in the country, has now started accepting applications for the 2026 academic year. It has Bangalore University-affiliated BBA, master's programs, and PGDM programs. Students across the country and from other countries also can apply for the Bangalore University-affiliated popular BBA program, the new Master's of Business Administration (MBA), and the dual specialization Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM).

GIBS has long functioned as a center of innovation and entrepreneurial prowess, and excellence, transforming students into global leaders with exceptional value, mindset, and skill equipped to excel in the complex and new world of business. GIBS with these next set of innovations would still keep its reputation for grounded, applicable, multidimensional industry education programs while expanding the scope of its programs.

The Campus: 10 Acres of World-class Education Amidst a Lush Green Campus

The GIBS campus located in Bengaluru contains a 10-acre space that is fully outfitted with modern features, which GIBS students can use for leisure or learning. Students will be able to obtain a quality education while also feeling they are being cared for intentively in the rest and wellness areas as well. Students can freely use the recreation areas for gentle exercise to help them rest from studying in classrooms or other more technologically demanding spaces.

Being located in the heart of India's Silicon Valley means accessibility to numerous learning opportunities and immense prospects. Students can gain practical experience and learn about business solutions and challenges from real-world case studies which go beyond traditional textbook learning.

Flagship Programs at GIBS

GIBS ensures its flagship programs fully equip students during the course and beyond with learning experiences that go beyond the classroom. Graduates will possess a spirit of entrepreneurship and creativity due to GIBS programs.

PGDM (AICTE Approved - Dual Specialization with PGPIRE & CPMP)

The Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) remains the flagship offering of GIBS and one of the most sought-after programs in the region. What sets it apart is its dual specialization model, allowing students to combine two different fields and carve out unique career paths.

Specialization 1:

* Finance Management (FM)

* Marketing Management (MM)

* Human Resource Management (HRM)

Specialization 2:

* Operations & Supply Chain Management (OSCM)

* International Business (IB)

* Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Business Analytics (BA)

* Digital Marketing (DM)

* Marketing Management (MM)

* Information Technology (IT)

* Agri-Business Management (ABM)

* Healthcare Management (HM)

* FinTech Management (FTM)

* Product Management (PM)

Students can opt for one specialization from Specialization 1 and one specialization from Specialization 2.

In addition to these, the PGDM program integrates PGPIRE (Post Graduate Program in Innovation, Research & Entrepreneurship) and CPMP (Certificate in Personal Mastery Program), enabling students to master professional skills while fostering an entrepreneurial mindset.

BBA (Bangalore University Affiliated - with CIRE & CPMP)

The Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) program at GIBS is affiliated with Bangalore University, one of India's most recognized academic bodies. As one of the most sought-after options for students looking for a reputed BBA course from Bangalore, it is structured to give undergraduates a strong foundation in management, leadership, and global business practices.

Specializations Offered:

* Marketing Management (MM)

* Human Resource Management (HRM)

* Finance Management (FM)

* Data Analytics (DA)

* International Business (IB)

The integration of CIRE (Centre for Innovation, Research & Entrepreneurship) and CPMP ensures that even undergraduates benefit from exposure to entrepreneurial ecosystems and leadership development programs.

MBA (Bangalore University Affiliated - New Addition for 2026)

In line with growing demand from students and industry, GIBS has introduced its Master of Business Administration (MBA) program starting from the 2026 intake. This program brings together academic excellence and practical business insights, offering a wide array of career-focused specializations:

* Finance Management (FM)

* Marketing Management (MM)

* Human Resource Management (HRM)

* Banking, Finance & Insurance Services Management (BFIS)

* Business Analytics (BA)

* Healthcare Management

* Startups & SMEs Management

* Logistics & Supply Chain Management

The MBA program reflects GIBS' commitment to expanding opportunities for learners while aligning with the evolving demands of global business and emerging industries.

Practice Schools of Excellence

The Practice Schools of Excellence at GIBS are unique in that they are fully onboard the campus and offer practical learning opportunities that allow sponsored students to leave with crossover skills fully operational.

* GIBS Mind Valley (School of Mindfulness): Students learn about wellness through the cultivation and integration of emotional and social skills. Balancing mental and emotional wellness in learning spaces is a necessity for life.

* GIBS IRE School: Along with real-world exposure to entrepreneurial ecosystems, GIBS IRE School is the only center for Innovation, Research & Entrepreneurship so far.

* GIBS Finishing School (CPMP): The Certificate in Personal Mastery Program prepares students with corporate, plus leadership and other essential skills.

* School of Artificial Intelligence (AI): Training students in AI, machine learning, and business analytics to cater to the digital era.

* School of Youth Leadership (SoYL): Building students' confidence and leadership skills to enable them to tackle problems effectively.

* School of Interdisciplinary Research (SIDR): Supporting and promoting cross-boundary academic research and inquiry.

The practice-based schools are designed to enhance and integrate industry-focused learning with the goal of developing GIBS graduates to be innovative and competitive on a global scale.

Why GIBS Business School Stands Out

1. 10 Acres of Modern Learning Infrastructure amidst a lush green campus.

2. AICTE-approved PGDM with Dual Specialization flexibility.

3. Bangalore University Affiliated BBA & MBA with multiple specializations.

4. Strong focus on entrepreneurship, research, and innovation.

5. Unique Practice Schools for holistic growth.

6. Location Advantage in Bengaluru - India's startup and IT hub.

7. Industry Integration through internships, live projects, and corporate tie-ups.

8. Global Exposure through exchange programs and international collaborations.

9. Placement Excellence with a strong corporate network and career support.

10. Emphasis on personal mastery, leadership, and mindfulness alongside academics.

Admissions 2026: A Call to Future Leaders

The application period for the PGDM, BBA, and MBA for the 2026 batch is now available. The selection criteria are extremely selective, and we strongly recommend that you submit your application early. As such, you will be given priority for scheduling and counseling assistance.

Students aspiring to join GIBS can apply online through the official admissions portal:

Click here to Apply

About GIBS Business School

Over the years, GIBS Business School has become one of the most promising management institutions in India due to its innovative approach toward redefining business education. The School has world-renowned facilities alongside a rich corporate network which allows its students to gain the most optimal values, knowledge, and skills needed in today's fast-paced world.

Thinking creatively while responsibly has a great impact toward the global economy and GIBS students are encouraged to take on challenges and exercise this philosophy. Recognized as a Top Business School in Bangalore, GIBS has students from all over the world and focuses on grooming and expanding their mindset to help cultivate impacts beyond borders.

Final Note

As the 2026 admissions are opening, GIBS is ready to accept the next batch of leaders. Along with the flagship PGDM which comes with a BBA undergraduate degree, there are new MBA programs launched that promise an open-minded and positive transformation for the students.With the promise to provide it's students a unique, career-changing and lifetime experience, GIBS Business School in the city of Bengaluru is a destination of choice.

