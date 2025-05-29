VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 29: GIBS Business School, Bengaluru, once again demonstrated its focus on innovation, research, and entrepreneurship by successfully organizing the IRE Conference & Awards 2025 on May 24 at Hotel GreenPark, Bengaluru. The conference witnessed the participation of 20+ top personalities, 120+ corporates, 200+ management students, and 32 start-ups -- creating a powerful synergy of thinking and learning, and celebrating leadership and mastery.

GIBS, being one of the most future-oriented business Schools in India, is popularly known for closing the gap between academics and industry through the provision of numerous experiential learning opportunities, incubation for startups, and initiatives for global citizenship. The IRE Conference signifies the institution's commitment to nurturing entrepreneurs and changemakers of tomorrow.

A Traditional and Thoughtful Opening to IRE Conference 2025

The formal marking of the IRE Conference and Awards 2025 began with the poetic and metaphorical Lamp Lighting Ceremony which denotes the casting away of darkness, knowledge, innovation and inspiration, follows after with a calm dancing devotional set for the soulful beginning of the event, this was followed by a soothing devotional dance which sets an auspicious tone for the event. The conference was then formally introduced by Dr. Jayanta Chakraborty, Dean & Principal, GIBS Business School, who spoke about the vision behind IRE, its journey so far, and its impact towards students, empowering them to innovate, research and lead purposefully in a dynamic business environment.

Saina Nehwal Ignites the Spirit of Perseverance

The most inspiring keynote came from India's former World No. 1 Badminton player who is also a Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardee Saina Nehwals who endured a decade of remaining in top ten rankings. Citing her sporting journey, Saina highlighted the importance of resilience, focus and mental fortitude saying with discipline comes great reward. Her shattering address rallied behind students and aspiring leaders alike.

Dr. Kiran Bedi Shares Powerful Leadership Lessons

Dr. Bedi Kiran became the first female IPS officer in India and the former lovely governor of Puducherry, has had the honor of delivering purpose-focused social impact, social impact leadership, and ethical decision-making keynote focus commands. She used her decades' worth of experience in public service to urge young professionals to become leaders who are not only courageous but compassionate as well. Knowing the world we live in today, her words served as a valuable reminder of the essence of sustainable leadership.

Syed Kirmani Honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

One of the most emotional highlights of the event was the Padma Shri award, along with the lifetime achievement award, presented to the Indian cricket legend and 1983 World Cup champion, Syed Kirmani. Appearing and getting recognized for the unparalleled contribution of Indian sports and mentoring young sports, Mr. Kirmani made heartwarming remarks on how he shaped his career with passion, discipline, and humility. His felicitation was met with a standing ovation from the entire gathering.

Keynote Address by Ritesh Goyal

Ritesh Goyal, the Founder & Managing Director of GIBS Business School, gave an inspirational keynote address capturing the innovation milestones and entrepreneurial empowerment journey of the institution. He highlighted the need to cultivate an active, stimulating environment where prospective leaders and changemakers are developed, which further cements GIBS's vision on transforming education into impact.

Insightful Panel Discussion on Unicorn Creation

The panel discussion "Creating Unicorns: How Research & Innovation Fuel Next-Gen Startups" held on that day was arguably one of the most rewarding interactions of the entire day. Dr. Pallavi Vyas, HOD at GIBS Business School, moderated this session, which was full of vibrant interaction between:

* Revathi Kamath, Sustainability Advocate & Entrepreneur* Dr. Ananth Prabhu G, Cybersecurity Thought Leader & Educator* Parameshwar H. Srinivasa, Senior Assistant Professor, GIBS Business School

The participants concentrated on supporting innovation through ecosystem building, funding, and the nurturing of startup culture in academics, which GIBS is aspiring to become a launchpad for aspiring unicorns.

Honoring the IRE Awardees & Guests of Honour

The IRE Conference also celebrated some of the top entrepreneurs and influential personalities from diverse fields for their excellence, impact, and leadership. The IRE Awardees & Guests of Honour included:

* Dr. Roy CJ, Founder & Chairman - Confident Group, Hon. Consul - Slovak Republic* Vineet Verma, Managing Director - World Trade Centre, Bengaluru, Kochi & Chennai* Dr. Ananth Prabhu G, Cyber Security Expert & Faculty at Karnataka Police & Judicial Academies* Sarah Fathima, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East), Bengaluru* Ganesh Karanth, Playback Singer & Digital Content Creator* Pradeep G Pai, MD - Hangyo Ice Creams Pvt. Ltd., Treasurer - IICMA* Pramod Madhwaraj, Former Minister for Fisheries, Youth Empowerment & Sports, Karnataka* Nivedan Nempe, Founder - Areca Tea* Revathi Kamath, Entrepreneur, Environmentalist & Philanthropist

These honorees shared valuable insights and words of encouragement, adding immense inspiration to the IRE platform.

PGDM Students Applauded for IRE Business Ideas

Out of more than 200 PGDM students, 32 teams enthusiastically participated in the Innovation, Research & Entrepreneurship (IRE) initiative at GIBS Business School, Bangalore. After multiple rounds of evaluation based on creativity, originality, feasibility, and impact, the Top 3 teams emerged as winners.

Their solutions reflect the spirit of innovation in addressing urban challenges, sustainability, employability, and community empowerment. Here's a closer look at their brilliant ideas:

Winner - Team THINK TANKIdea: Cycle Craft - Converts plastic waste into reinforced plastic bricks for sustainable construction. These eco-friendly bricks reduce landfill waste, are cost-effective, and support waste-picker communities.

Members: Harshita B S, Angshuk, Soumyadeep, Vishakha, Yashwant Kumar, Manikanta / Ajesh

First Runner-Up - Team VISIONARIESIdea: My Dabba - A platform connecting home cooks and SHGs with office-goers for healthy, affordable homemade meals. It ensures variety, delivery, and income generation for local cooks through a subscription-based model.

Members: Anita Babu, Sandeep, Somraj, Sakshi Taware, Keval, Shivam Kulkarni, Akendrajit

Second Runner-Up - Team TITANSIdea: MockVue - An EdTech platform offering gamified aptitude tests and live mock interviews with HR professionals, enhancing student employability and providing real-time feedback and practice.

Members: Rethika, Harsh, Anurag, Sravanti, Beeraka, Jetley

The awards were proudly presented by Padma Bhushan Awardee Saina Nehwal and Mr. Ritesh Goyal, the visionary Founder & Managing Director of GIBS. Their presence turned the event into an unforgettable experience for students, mentors, and the entire GIBS community.

Launch of GIBS Corporate Academy (GCA)

The inauguration of the GIBS Corporate Academy (GCA) was another highlight of the event. GCA, as a response to the growing need for stronger industry-academia ties, will aid in bridging the skill gap and enabling students to excel in Industry 5.0 through advanced certifications, real-world corporate projects, live mentoring, and simulations.

Grand Finale with Networking & Celebrations

More than 150 top personalities, corporates, start-ups, founders, philanthropists, and other dignitaries interacted with students, awardees, and academic leaders during the vibrant networking celebration, making it the event's grand finale. The entire atmosphere was energy-charged, filled with collaborations and constructive discussions. Following the event, a dedicated 2-hour networking session facilitated deeper connections and meaningful exchanges. Concluding the day with a festive spirit, the GIBS community was celebrated with a gala dinner, commemorating their spirit of innovation and GIBS' achievement.

GIBS: A Hub of Innovation, Leadership, and Excellence

GIBS Business School, a Top Business School in Bangalore, was once again at the epicenter of business education in India during the IRE Conference & Awards 2025. It aims to deliver unparalleled outcomes through its focus on research, practical training, entrepreneurship, and international exposure programs. GIBS strives to go beyond producing graduates by molding leaders and changemakers. The success of the conference marks yet another proud moment in GIBS's legacy, which continues to push the boundaries of innovation, impact, and transformation.

