New Delhi [India], February 11: GIVA, one of India's fastest-growing brands of fine jewellery, came out with an innovative Valentine's Day campaign to target all age groups. Their Valentine's Day 2026 campaign celebrates authentic relationships, personal choices, in addition to launching a unique silver jewellery collection, named "All Yours". The silver collection champions different coloured ice-cut stones in heart motifs. GIVA Valentine's Day campaign is a departure from the typical societal views on Valentine's Day. As a primary anchoring hashtag #WhatTheHeartWants encourages User Generated Content and to tap into the pulse of today's love stories. GIVA Jewellery goes beyond being a simple accessory and creates an emotional response for the wearer based on the feeling of "love that feels right".

Collaborations Across Brands

To ensure a strong 360-degree presence, the brand has teamed up with leading names in the lifestyle and marketplaces across India to bring #WhatTheHeartWants closer to every customer's journey:

GIVA is collaborating with Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk for Propose Day (Feb 8) on leading quick commerce platforms to reiterate the happiness of receiving chocolate with the joy of getting jewellery during proposals. Through welcoming mall installations and OOH displays, GIVA hopes to remind people that gifting jewellery and chocolate is always a great idea.

Leveraging India's leading quick commerce platform, GIVA plans a strategic app presence to tap into the growing demand for instant gifting. This will allow love delivered instantly for last-minute Valentine's day gift.

GIVA X Zouk brings you beautifully crafted jewellery organisers that blends GIVA's fine elegance with Zouk's signature modern Indian aesthetic - thoughtfully designed to keep your fine jewellery stylishly in place.

GIVA and Chumbak have teamed up for a fun, emotional partnership that includes a quirky proposal box that was made just for this purpose. It's great for people who want to ask someone to marry them in a fun and colourful way.

GIVA's collaborations came alive through partnerships with leading content creators across social platforms, further amplified by striking creative ads with proposals shot in Japan and Korea. Strengthening this impact, GIVA co-partnered with Shark Tank, the home of India's most disruptive ideas, to reinforce one clear promise: Zero Negotiation on Shine.

The 'All Yours' Collection: Love, Sealed in Silver

The "All Yours" collection is the best thing about this season. The ice-cut stones used in the range makes the jewellery more unique, brighter and clearer. These ice-cut stones are made to look like glass by reflecting light in a certain way. It gives a clean, modern look to this latest silver jewellery collection.

It features:

- Modern Craftsmanship: A focus on depth and clarity that lets the stones shine without hiding the wearer's natural beauty.

- Bright Colour Palette: A carefully chosen mix of romantic but classy colours that are meant to match the mood of the season.

- Sustainable Designs: GIVA promises that their "everyday elegance" will make things that can be worn every day and on special occasions without any problems. GIVA also offers free lifetime plating in case of the occasional wear and tear.

Valentine's Day Ad: The 'Green Flag' Narrative

In this age of digitalisation, many people define their relationships according to the "red flag" and "green flag" classifications. GIVA's official Valentine's ad film presents a bewitching, cinematic portrayal of modern love and is being distributed through several major OTT platforms. The ad film highlights that with some consistency and a little GIVA magic a lot can happen.

"Valentine's Day is more than a date on the calendar. It is about the intention behind the gesture," says Resha Jain, Chief Brand Officer, GIVA.

"With #WhatTheHeartWants and our 360-degree branding and marketing approach, we are encouraging our community to choose with heart-first. Whether it's the brilliance of our new ice-cut stones, the ease of last-minute gifting through quick commerce partners, or our emoji-led installations and influencer collaborations, our goal is to make every GIVA moment feel personal, accessible, and lasting."

GIVA's Valentine's limited edition 'All Yours' collection is now live across GIVA website, mobile app, and exclusive brand outlets nationwide.

Website: https://www.giva.co/

