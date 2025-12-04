NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 4: The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) announced that it has formally requested the Government of Gujarat to establish a State Level Vigilance Committee dedicated to protecting the interests of jewellers across the state.

A high-level delegation from GJC, led by Chairman Rajesh Rokde, Vice Chairman Avinash Gupta, Director Salim Daginawala, ZCM Avi Shah, Bharat Zaveri, and National Secretary Mitesh Dhorda, met with Shri Harsh Sanghavi ji, Honourable Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, to present the proposal.

The meeting was described as extremely positive, with GJC expressing confidence in receiving strong support from the Honourable Minister and the Government of Gujarat for the swift implementation of the committee.

Key Highlights of the Proposal

- Formation of Gujarat State Level Vigilance Committee to safeguard jewellers from undue harassment.

- Involvement of key local jewellers to ensure fair representation and transparency.

- Joint preparation of SOPs by jewellers and authorities to streamline processes and build trust.

- Shri Devendra Fadnais ji, Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Minister of State for Home (Rural), Housing, School, Education, Cooperation and Mining, Shri Pankaj Bhoyar ji and Smt Chitra Kishor Wagh, Member of Legislative Council played a leading role in implementing Dakshata Committee Model in Maharashtra. GJC shall be using this as benchmark for effective implementation in Gujarat.

- Creation of District-Level and City-Level Committees under GJC to strengthen vigilance and provide localized support to jewellers.

Rajesh Rokde, Chairman, GJC, said, "The establishment of a Gujarat State Vigilance Committee will be a landmark step in ensuring that jewellers can operate without fear of harassment, while maintaining compliance and transparency. Alongside the state committee, GJC will also form district and city-level committees to provide grassroots support and ensure jewellers' concerns are addressed swiftly. We are grateful to Shri Harsh Sanghavi ji for his positive response and look forward to working closely with the Government of Gujarat to bring this initiative to life. We are also thankful to our valued members Zaveribhai Mandalia, Bharatbhai Mandalia and Avibhai Shah for facilitating this important meeting."

Avinash Gupta, Vice Chairman, GJC, added, "This initiative will create a structured mechanism where jewellers and authorities work hand-in-hand to prepare SOPs and resolve issues collaboratively. By involving local jewellers at every level - state, district, and city - we can ensure fairness, accountability, and a strong support system across Gujarat. We are confident that this model will set a benchmark for other states as well."

All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council is a national trade council established with the objective to address the industry, its functioning, and its cause with a 360° approach to promote and progress its growth, while protecting the industry's interests. As a self-regulated trade body, GJC, since the last 20 years, has been serving as a bridge between the Government and the trade as well as undertaking various initiatives on behalf of and for the industry.

