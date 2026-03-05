PNN

New Delhi [India], March 5: At Kissht, culture is not a poster on a wall or a slide in a town hall deck. It shows up in the way teams collaborate, the way leaders participate, and the way celebrations are designed to include more than just the people inside the office. This Holi, that culture came alive through a company-wide initiative titled Zindagi ke Rang, Kissht ke Sang.

The Kissht office was filled with colour in the days leading up to Holi. Teams across functions stepped away from dashboards and deadlines to celebrate together, sharing festive treats, music, laughter, and plenty of gulaal. It was the kind of energy that reflects the company's youthful spirit and growth mindset.

What makes Kissht different is that the celebration did not stop at the office doors.

As part of the Holi initiative, employees visited the Child Vision Foundation to spend time with the children and contribute in meaningful ways. The team carried books, stationery, and snacks, along with encouragement and conversation. The visit was not treated as a ceremonial gesture. Employees engaged sincerely, interacting with the children and understanding their journeys. It was a reminder that festivals are ultimately about connection and inclusion.

Back at the office, a clothes donation drive was organised in partnership with Bombay Recycling Concern. Employees across departments participated enthusiastically, donating generously and encouraging others to contribute. What began as a simple internal drive quickly became a strong expression of collective responsibility.

The initiative reflected a belief that is often reinforced by the Kissht founders, that growth and gratitude must move together. From the early days of building the digital lending platform, the Kissht founders have emphasised ownership, speed, and empathy, not only towards customers but towards communities as well.

Much of Kissht's workplace culture can be traced back to the philosophy of the Kissht founders. The Kissht founders have consistently advocated for a culture where impact extends beyond business metrics. Employees often speak about accessible leadership and the clarity of values. Whether it is open forums, cross-functional collaboration, or initiatives like this Holi campaign, the tone is set by the Kissht founders.

In internal conversations, the Kissht founders frequently underline that fintech is fundamentally about enabling aspiration. That philosophy informs how the organisation approaches community engagement. The same mindset that drives product innovation and customer experience also shapes social initiatives.

Kissht operates in a high performance, high growth sector. Targets are ambitious and the pace is demanding. Yet there is a conscious effort to create moments of perspective. Celebrations at Kissht are not simply calendar events. They are opportunities to reinforce shared values and strengthen bonds across teams.

The Kissht founders have long maintained that culture cannot be delegated. It must be demonstrated. Initiatives like Zindagi ke Rang, Kissht ke Sang show how that belief translates into action. Employees across technology, marketing, operations, collections, and product came together organically for the campaign. The participation reflected an environment where people feel invested beyond their immediate responsibilities.

As Kissht continues to scale, the Kissht founders remain focused on building a brand that balances ambition with responsibility. In a sector often defined by numbers, Kissht aims to build trust and empathy alongside growth. Community initiatives like the Holi NGO visit and the clothes drive with Bombay Recycling Concern are not treated as checkboxes. They are extensions of a broader philosophy shaped by the Kissht founders.

The Kissht founders often highlight that sustainable growth requires social alignment. In their view, financial inclusion is not only about access to credit. It is about enabling dignity and opportunity. That perspective naturally extends to how the organisation interacts with the wider community.

When employees returned from the NGO visit, many spoke about renewed perspective and a deeper sense of pride. The experience reinforced the idea that collective action can create meaningful change. It also reflected the kind of organisation the Kissht founders set out to build, one where ambition and empathy coexist.

As Kissht grows in scale and impact, initiatives like these ensure that culture evolves with intention. The Kissht founders have said that a company's true character is revealed in the way it shares its success. This Holi, that character was visible in the office celebrations, in the community engagement, and in the collective effort to ensure that doing well and doing good move forward together.

