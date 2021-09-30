New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/ThePRTree): Glister Eduversity, an ed-tech platform has emerged as India's leading Skill Development Course Provider with a plethora of short-term Certificate Courses.

The courses are available for all, on the company's portal and also have authorised centres all over India. They also provide free help to students seeking admission to distance and online education Courses.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 13 Series Facing Production Issues: Report.

The short-term courses available on the Glister Eduversity portal include Certification in Core Java, PHP, ADCA, DTP, AutoCAD, Ms-Office, English & Hindi Typing, Stenographer, Mobile repairing, Data Entry Operator, and Electrician. Apart from all the technical courses, they also provide certification in Mass Communication, Tourist Guide, Yoga, Jyotish Science and much more.

Glister Eduversity has also introduced an e-learning portal for Skill Development Courses where study materials and YouTube videos of each course are available. Students can make use of this portal whenever they get the time and study from the comfort of their home. Videos in the e-learning section are carefully curated in order to cover every aspect and provide detailed information about the same.

Also Read | From Mortgage Officer to Founder of a Full-Service Commercial Brokerage, Pip Dhaliwal Shares the Inspiration Behind His Success.

What makes them unique and stand out from other players in the industry is that they emphasize on 'Skill Development' Courses which are very important for students of the New-India. With Skill Development courses, Glister Eduversity helps students in identifying their hidden talent and passion. http://glistereduversity.org/ .They provide them with the knowledge and skills that will help them in touching the skies in that particular field. After the completion of the course, students are also evaluated and rated according to their progress.

Glister Eduversity has also initiated a "Student Support Service" to help students of all backgrounds to get Admission in online and distance learning programmes in leading Universities of India. They do so via Video Counselling, Telephonic Guidance, and WhatsApp sessions. Students are also guided about various scholarships that can be availed by them while pursuing a particular course at the university. The best thing about this scheme is that there is no fee charged for the support and help that they offer.

Speaking on the idea and vision behind forming Glister Eduversity, founder Amit K Pandey says, "We aim to impart skill-based education to our students for the betterment of the future and we also want to help students who are in dilemma of choosing the best course and the university. We want to save students from falling for fake universities and institutes. So, we came forward with Glister Eduversity, a platform that does the work and abolishes the worry of the students and parents as well. We are determined to create an environment that enables students to experience an unparalleled educational journey that is intellectually, socially, and personally transformative."

They are now constantly growing and expanding the venture. The dedicated team of professionals is working rigorously to introduce a lot of courses that will be beneficial for students across India. By providing education, skills and assisting them with counseling, Glister Eduversity has definitely created a stride in the market and is now the preferred choice of lots of students and parents.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)