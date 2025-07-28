New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The global beauty and personal care e-commerce market is expected to grow by nearly 50 per cent over the next five years, according to data highlighted in a report by DIGITAL & TRENDS.

The report showed a steady rise in online sales in the beauty and personal care sector from 2018 and forecasts continued growth until 2029.

In 2018, the total market revenue stood at USD 115.23 billion. This number has steadily increased over the years. In 2019, the revenue rose to USD 132.6 billion, and in 2020 it further climbed to USD 166.06 billion. The upward trend continued in 2021, reaching USD 201.66 billion.

Although there was a slight dip in 2022 to USD 196.56 billion, the market quickly recovered, rising to USD 227.26 billion in 2024.

For 2025, the report projects revenue of USD 257.54 billion. The growth is expected to continue with revenues of USD 327.22 billion in 2028.

By 2029, the market is forecasted to touch USD 338.93 billion, marking a nearly 50 per cent jump from 2024 levels.

Segment-wise, the report mentioned that the largest contribution comes from personal care, followed by cosmetics, skincare, fragrances, and beauty tech.

The data from the report showed that personal care dominates the market share across all years, while beauty tech is the smallest but gradually increasing segment.

The report also noted that developed nations have the highest online traffic in the beauty and cosmetics industry for 2024.

The United States leads with 20.1 per cent traffic share, followed by Japan at 14.3 per cent, Brazil at 5.2 per cent, and Russia at 5.1 per cent. Other countries on the list include the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, India, France, and Canada.

India holds a 3.6 per cent share of global traffic, with year-on-year growth of 2.7 per cent.

Although India's traffic share is lower than some countries, its consistent growth shows the increasing popularity of online beauty and personal care shopping in the country.

The overall market outlook remained strong, with rising digital adoption, growing product variety, and improved access contributing to this steady growth trend. (ANI)

