The IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 might have ended in a draw with the India national cricket team pulling out cylinders to stay alive in the series with the fifth and final Test remaining. However, the final 30 minutes of the India vs England 4th Test in Manchester was highlighted with drama, which included Indian all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and England captain Ben Stokes, which is being dubbed as the 'Handshake Controversy'.

What is the Handshake Controversy?

With the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 heading towards a draw, Ben Stokes offered Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar a draw but offering a handshake, with both batter nearing their respective centuries. However, Jadeja refused to shake hands and urged Stokes and Co to continue to bowl.

This created quite an atmosphere in the middle, which saw England players sledge Jadeja as well, who neared a well-deserved hundred.

England Players Sledge Ravindra Jadeja

Scored a hundred, saved the Test, farmed ♾ aura! 💁‍♂#RavindraJadeja didn't hesitate, till the end 👀#ENGvIND 👉 5th TEST | Starts THU, 31st July, 2:30 PM | Streaming on JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/cc3INlS07P — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 27, 2025

Interestingly, Sundar, too, ignored Harry Brook's handshake after Jadeja achieved his Test century and gave a cold shoulder to the English batter, with the former nearing his maiden century in Test cricket.

Ben Stokes Responds With No Customary Handshake

However, the real controversy happened post-match, after both teams decided to call the contest a draw, where Stokes, as part of the customary handshake, refused to shake hands with Jadeja and Sundar, which seemed unsportsmanlike. Did Ben Stokes Refuse to Shake Hands With Ravindra Jadeja After IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Ends in Draw? Check Truth behind Viral Claim

Ben Stokes' Unsporting Behaviour

Stokes refused to shake hands with Washington Sundar & Ravindra Jadeja ! pic.twitter.com/T2P9g9cW2c — 𝐒Λ𝐌𝐄𝐄𝐑 (@sameerkum37) July 27, 2025

In the post-match conference, Stokes addressed the whole Handshake Controversy, stating he offered a draw to the Indian batters, keeping in mind the workload of his pacers, which, according to many experts, seemed silly, with former cricketers supporting Jadeja and Sundar's decision not to make a handshake.

