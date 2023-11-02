PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 2: Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL), one of India's largest diversified agri-business, recently announced the launch of an advanced pest control product Rashinban in India. With the patent chemistry discovered and developed by Japan's Nissan Chemical Corporation, Rashinban is being launched first time globally in India through collaboration with GAVL to protect the Chilli crops during the flowering stage.

India, a global Chilli capital, accounts for almost 36 percent of total production globally. However, 80 percent of Chilli crops get damaged at the nascent stage because of pests (Thrips, Leps, Hoppers and Mites) that continue to create havoc for the farmers. GAVL, through the launch of Rashinban, which provides quick knockdown of wide range of pests in Chilli in a single shot during the flowering stage, endeavors to help farmers fight the pests effectively. This will help increase yields by virtue of pest free cropping.

Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, GAVL, commented, "Through our partnership with Nissan Chemical Corporation, our endeavour is to introduce solutions that uplift and prosper Indian farming families. Our new product Rashinban is recommended specifically for the active flowering stage of Chilli plants to provide holistic efficacy. Along with the already existing products, Hanabi and Gracia, the addition of Rashinban in the portfolio will enable us to serve the entire value chain of Chilli crop. We are certain that the launch of Rashinban will help aid India's contribution to global Chilli market scale greater heights."

Dr. Rajkumar Yadav, Managing Director of Nissan Chemical Corporation (India), expressed his views about the partnership with GAVL, stating, "We are delighted to collaborate with GAVL for the global-first launch of Rashinban and contribute to company's endeavour to uplifting Indian farming families. Rashinban is another result of our efforts to support the growth and sustainability of Indian agriculture. We are confident that like our previous products, Rashinban too will be widely adopted by the farming community."

India, renowned as the land of spices, is at the forefront of global spice production and contributes significantly to its rich culinary culture and the world spice market. The country's dominance in the spice world is particularly evident in its production of Chillies. With India's spice industry poised for continued growth, the launch of Rashinban is a significant step toward ensuring the prosperity of Indian Chilli farmers and preserving India's position as a global spice leader.

Burjis Godrej, Executive Director and COO, Crop Protection Business, GAVL said, "At GAVL, our mission is to bring forth innovative solutions tailored to the Indian market. Chilli farmers today need to ensure that their crop receives right quantity of nutrient at the right time across the crop's growth cycle and free from abiotic stress to ensure a high-quality yield. And it is herein that we continue to launch innovative solutions and educate farmers on the importance of leveraging our wide range of products for pest control and subsequent integration of appropriate measures."

Highlighting Rashinban's efficacy controlling different pests, Rajavelu NK, CEO, Crop Protection Business, GAVL, said, "Following launch of Gracia in 2022, our 'Start with Gracia' focus enabled farmers to proactively protect their seedlings. However, during our field visits and discussions with the farmers, it was brought to our notice that crops continued to get wiped out due to invasive pests. To address the same, we decided to launch Rashinban. Effective on the broader spectrum of pests, both sucking as well as chewing type, it eliminates the need for multiple insecticides and reduces the frequency of sprays. Hence if used at the flowering stage, it will not only protect key economical part of the Chilli farmer but also assure better yield at later stages for them."

About Godrej Agrovet:

Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL) is a diversified, Research & Development focused food and agri-business conglomerate, dedicated to improving the productivity of Indian farmers by innovating products and services that sustainably increase crop and livestock yields. GAVL holds leading market positions in the different businesses it operates - Animal Feed, Crop Protection, Oil Palm, Dairy, Poultry and Processed Foods. GAVL has a pan India presence with sales of over a million tons annually of high-quality animal feed. Our teams have worked closely with Indian farmers to develop large Oil Palm Plantations, which is helping in bridging the demand and supply gap of edible oil in India. In the crop protection segment, the Company has strong presence in the B2B segment through its subsidiary Astec Lifesciences and through its extensive distribution, network pan-India delivers innovative agrochemical offerings catering to the entire crop life cycles. In Dairy, Poultry, and Processed Foods, the company operates through its subsidiaries Creamline Dairy Products Limited and Godrej Tyson Foods Limited. Apart from this, GAVL also has a joint venture with the ACI group of Bangladesh for animal feed business in Bangladesh.

For more information on the Company, please log on to www.godrejagrovet.com.

