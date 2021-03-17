Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Global Indian International School (GIIS), a premier institution with a network of 21 campuses across 7 countries, has announced six different scholarship programmes for local students, which will allow them to study in India and abroad.

The six scholarships are aimed at giving the right stepping stone to eligible students to excel in their fields of interest and provide them with an opportunity to give them world-class education for a brighter future. The application and selection process will be entirely online.

Commenting on the scholarship initiative, Atul Temurnikar, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Global Schools Foundation said, "At GIIS, it has been our continuous endeavour to provide quality and world-class education to every student. The scholarship programmes are an extension and an integral part of GIIS' commitment to providing an equal opportunity to every child to get global exposure and study an international-level curriculum across GIIS campuses in India, Malaysia and Singapore."

The six scholarships include up to 100 per cent grant to students who show academic excellence, sports excellence, and excellence in arts, community programmes and other skills. Two of the scholarships are also focused on merit as well as means of the students, which comes as a boon in the Covid-19 economy.

The prestigious GIIS Global Citizen Scholarship (GCS), a 2-year fully-funded scholarship programme for global education has given wings to more than 100 Indian students since its inception 12 years ago. More students will be able to benefit from the grant this year, as the school has increased the number of scholarships handed out under this programme.

Shortlisted students will get a chance to finish their decisive Grades in GIIS campuses in Singapore, Malaysia or India, including those in Bangalore (Whitefield), Pune (Balewadi), Noida and Ahmedabad.

Several scholarships offered by GIIS in their India Scholarship Programme includes the Global Sports Scholarship (for grades 1 to 12) to support young sportspersons and acknowledge their achievements at the international, national, and state levels.

The Global Future-Ready Merit Scholarship (for grades 7 to 12) recognizes academic talent and will be awarded to deserving and distinguished applicants and make them future-ready. GIIS also offers 9GEMSTM Holistic Development Scholarship (for grades 6 to 12), a programme based on GIIS' proprietary holistic learning framework 9GEMSTM, designed to groom students, hone their inherent strengths and mould their personalities to make them well-rounded citizens.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Global Skills Scholarship (for grade 6 to 12) is another programme by GIIS which recognizes and encourages students with a passion for science and innovation.

Furthermore, the Mahatma Gandhi Universal Values Merit cum Means Scholarship (for Nursery to Grade 12) is aimed to extend financial assistance and make education affordable for deserving students from moderate-income families with a fee waiver in the tuition fee to help them in their educational journey. These scholarships are open for both GIIS and Non-GIIS students.

For the 2-year GIIS Global Citizen Scholarship programme, students willing to apply can do so by submitting the application form https://hubs.ly/H0HRKmW0 before 26th March 2021. For other Scholarships, the last date to apply is 31st March 2021, for which students from Noida, Pune, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad can apply on https://hubs.ly/H0Jlgj50.

The selection process for the GIIS Global Citizen Scholarship will include an online written exam, followed by 2 rounds of virtual interviews. For more details on the GIIS Global Citizen Scholarship, you can visit https://hubs.ly/H0G7q6z0.

The selection process for India scholarships is based on their respective eligibility criteria. For more details visit respective campus websites as listed below.

Noida- https://hubs.ly/H0JjbR10

Pune - https://hubs.ly/H0JjbR60

Bangalore - https://hubs.ly/H0JjbRr0

Ahmedabad - https://hubs.ly/H0JjbT40

To provide quality education to students in India, GIIS continues to give aspiring students a platform to hone their skills and build leaders of tomorrow.

