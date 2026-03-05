Global Leaders to Converge in New Delhi for the Water Transversality Global Awards and Conclave 2026

New Delhi [India], March 5: New Delhi will host global leaders, policymakers, international organisations, industry experts and development practitioners at the Water Transversality Global Awards & Conclave 2026, scheduled on 6-7 March 2026 at the Multipurpose Hall, Kamla Devi Complex, India International Centre, New Delhi. The two-day international event is being organised by the India Water Foundation supported by SSWA Office of UN ESCAP, Niti Aayog, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Power, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and Ministry of Heavy Industries of the Government of India.

The Opening Plenary Session, commencing at 9:30 AM on 6 March, will be chaired by Sh. Raj Bhushan Chaudhary, Hon'ble Minister of State, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, as the Chief Guest. The session will also feature distinguished global and national leaders including the President of the World Water Council, Mr. Loic Fauchon, Sh. Yugal Joshi, NITI Aayog, Government of India, and Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Founder of the Isha Foundation, Ms. Ulrike Kelm, Deputy Executive Secretary-IWRA and Dr. Arvind Kumar, President-India Water Foundation who will share insights on integrated water management, sustainability and planetary well-being.

The Inaugural Ceremony, scheduled at 6:30 PM on 6 March, will be graced by Sh. Om Birla, Hon'ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha, as the Chief Guest. The ceremony will also be attended by Sh. Harsh Malhotra, Hon'ble Minister of State, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India.

The inauguration will feature several landmark highlights including:

- Release of Book Friday Epiphanies a collection of weekly blogs by Dr. Arvind Kumar-President, India Water Foundation

- Release of a Commemorative Special Cover by India Pos to mark the significance of Water Transversality and sustainable water stewardship.

- Presentation of the Water Transversality Global Awards, recognising outstanding leadership, innovation and impactful initiatives in water governance, sustainability, climate resilience and ESG-driven development, leadership and lifetime Achievement.

The conclave shall have an International conference "Deciphering ESG Transversality for a Sustainable Water-Energy-Health and Environment Nexus" Over the two days, the conclave will host high-level plenary sessions, leadership dialogues, technical presentations and policy discussions involving international organisations, government institutions, academic experts and industry leaders from nearly 30 countries. The deliberations will explore themes such as the Water-Energy-Environment-Health Nexus, ESG Transversality, climate resilience, water circularity and global cooperation for planetary health diplomacy.

The Water Transversality Global Awards aim to celebrate institutions, leaders and organisations that are pioneering transformative solutions in the water sector and advancing integrated development across water, energy, environment and health systems. The partners coming together for the event are Global Water Partnership, World Water Council, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID), The Institute for Studies in Industrial Development (ISID), Wetlands International, Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet (GASP), BBC Media Action, ICARS-IIT Roorkee, Indian Oil Corporation, HPCL, BPCL, GAIL India, Anondita Medicare, Sulabh International, and S M Sehgal Foundation.

Speaking ahead of the event, Dr. Arvind Kumar, President, India Water Foundation, said that the conclave will provide an important global platform for dialogue and action. He noted that water challenges today cannot be addressed through isolated sectoral approaches. The concept of Water Transversality, pioneered by the India Water Foundation, recognises water as a central connector across multiple development sectors and promotes integrated policies that simultaneously address climate resilience, ecosystem protection, public health and economic sustainability.

The Conclave will bring together eminent leaders and experts from India and across the world to deliberate on solutions that address global water challenges through cross-sectoral collaboration, innovation and policy integration aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Water Transversality Global Awards & Conclave represents a significant milestone in advancing a holistic approach to water governance and reinforcing the role of water as a foundational element for sustainable development, environmental stewardship and human well-being.

