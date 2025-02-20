VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20: In a move that recognises the growing influence of Indian talent on the international fashion scene, The Afra World - a global tastemaker for all things related to luxury fashion and lifestyle - has launched The Afra World Fashion Confluence 2025. Through this initiative, The Afra World will offer 15 upcoming Indian fashion designers' vital exposure to new markets and a dazzling platform.

The Afra World Fashion Confluence 2025 has been designed as a launchpad for emerging talent and is also a means for The Afra World to highlight age-old Indian crafts to audiences across the world. Founder Niti Gupta, who is recognised as a design alchemist and master curator, believes that such endeavours not only shine a light on forgotten heirloom crafts but also bring to the fore the tremendous strides that contemporary fashion designers are making by reimagining these through their own design language. The 10-day initiative will begin with an open call urging designers to present their portfolio of work and highlight their USP. Shortlisted designers will then be asked to create and photograph one masterpiece from their oeuvre and share these images, along with a brief description describing the process of creation. The winning designs then will be showcased at The AFRA Runway and The AFRA Exhibit, at The AFRA World Fashion Confluence 2025.

Speaking about the selection process, Gupta shared: "We are especially keen to see how these designers are reviving Indian heritage fabrics, crafts, designs or embroideries, and adding their own contemporary twist. The confluence craft with the contemporary is what excites me. I am eager to explore emerging ideas. The criteria for selection will be the choice of the Indian art picked and how creatively it has been recreated into something new."

The panel of judges will comprise past Afra Ambassadors and distinguished members of the fashion fraternity in Dubai. The underlying vision, say the organisers, is to forge new pathways between India and the Middle East, both of whom have a large market size both in terms of the number of buyers and their purchasing power. The Afra World has always been a sought-after platform for designers, established and upcoming, in terms of the quality of its curation, branding and promotions. The designers who come on board Afra are lavished with a luxurious boutique-style set up at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah, B2B engagements with stores across the Middle East, promotions through PR, online marketing, collaborations, an ambassadorship programme, as well as associations with high quality influencers and local networking groups. The Afra World Fashion Confluence thus holds much promise of being one of the most anticipated events in India's annual fashion calendar.

About The AFRA World

Founded in April 2022 by Niti Gupta, AFRA meticulously curates a global network of fashion innovators. AFRA spearheads Dubai's fashion scene, by its magnetic curation, season after season. It fosters a unique blend of established luxury brands and rising design talents from all over the world. AFRA creates a vibrant haven for discerning clientele that ignites trends, inspiring consumers to embrace couture in everyday wear.

More than just a fashion showcase, The AFRA World has evolved into a cornerstone of the region's burgeoning fashion industry, attracting a discerning global audience.

With its focus on both established and emerging talent, The AFRA World is not only shaping the future of fashion in the region but also contributing significantly to Dubai's cultural and economic landscape. As the city continues to solidify its position as a global fashion hub, The AFRA World is poised to play an increasingly vital role in its continued success.

For more details, log into: https://theafraworld.com/

