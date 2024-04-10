PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 10: Paytring, a universal payment-rich orchestration platform designed for omni-businesses and payment institutions, today announced the successful closure of its first strategic pre-seed funding round led by global fintech company Unlimit.

An all-inclusive payment orchestration platform, Paytring is a no-code solution for payment collection, revolutionizing global payments for Indian businesses. Backed by a strong support team, Paytring is simplifying the complex landscape of local and international digital transactions, enabling merchants and payment processors to enhance their operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve the overall payment experience for end-users.

"Unlimit's strategic investment at such an early stage shows the importance of Paytring's solution for the expansion of business around the world. The payment leaders' deep tech expertise and multi-geography insights will help fast-track our development. Together, we're excited to achieve our strategic mission of empowering businesses to stay ahead of the global payments ecosystem's evolving dynamics," says Keshav Munjal, co-founder and CEO of Paytring.

The strategic investment is a significant vote of confidence from the global fintech community. Also, it marks the beginning of a new era in payment processing efficiency and flexibility for Indian businesses to look at international payment collections.

"Paytring is not just a platform; we are a fintech product company. With our combined experience of navigating the on-ground payment challenges for over 20 years, we are on a mission to make payments operation, management, and integration super easy anywhere in the world," said Debal Chakraborty, CTO and CoFounder of Paytring.

The fund will be crucial in accelerating Paytring's product development, expanding its market reach, gaining penetration, and acquiring new customers.

Paytring : www.paytring.com

The first-of-its-type platform integrated with more than 25 PG/PSPs around the world, Paytring is a feature-rich payment orchestration platform designed to revolutionize the way online businesses and payment institutions manage their transactions across the entire span of E-commerce involving D2C, B2B, B2C, and P2P. By integrating various payment providers and acquirers, Paytring offers global customers a seamless interface for unified communication, control, and management, driving efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing the payment experience. Founders Keshav Munjal (CEO) and Debal Chakraborty (CTO) are serial entrepreneurs, having bootstrapped several profitable startups together.

Unlimit:

Founded in 2009, Unlimit is a global fintech company that offers a large portfolio of financial services, including payment processing, banking as a service (BaaS), and an on-ramp fiat solution for crypto, DeFi, and GameFi. The company's mission is to deliver solutions that eliminate financial borders, enabling businesses to operate both locally and internationally with ease across Europe, the UK, LatAm, APAC, India, and Africa. Unlimit has 500 employees across 16 offices and five continents, including London, Frankfurt, Singapore, Sao Paulo, Hong Kong, and Mexico. For further information, please visit: https://www.unlimit.com/

