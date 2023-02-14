New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI/PNN): The Global Pharma Healthcare and Technology (Global PHT) Expo & Summit 2023, a leading Pharma & healthcare conference, is set to take place on 15-16, February 2023 with Event Theme: Innovation, Advanced Technology, Current Challenges & Opportunities in Pharma & Healthcare Industry at the Hyatt Centric, Delhi.

The event will be facilitated by Raj Kumar Anand, Cabinet minister, Department of Social Welfare, Delhi and Guest of honour, Dr Y K Gupta, President, AIIMS Bhopal. & Dr Anthony Melvin Crasto Guest of Honour - Global PHT Expo & Summit 2023 Advisor - Africure Pharma (World Peace Ambassador, World Drug Tracker) Dreamer/Mentor/Guide, India. The two-day event will bring together Pharma, healthcare & Technology professionals, industry experts, and stakeholders from 100+ companies from 10+ countries around the world to discuss the latest developments, challenges, and best practices in the Pharma & Healthcare industry. Also, it will focus on the Future of Global Pharma & Healthcare Ecosystem in a Digitally Transforming World. 15th Feb 2023 night will glitter with the WEECE Awards ceremony bringing together leading names in the industry, for an evening of networking and celebration, to toast the inspirational work and tireless commitment, shown by the brightest minds in the industry and academia.

Prominent International & National speakers like Dr Chris Senanayake, CEO TCG Green Chem CSO, USA. Dr Joe Armstrong, COO - TCG GreenChem, Inc. USA, Dr Jacob Eswarakumar, Founder & Chairman & CEO ,Krouzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. USA, Dr Adel Djalal, Managing Director - Alfa Diag, UAE , Mekala Rao, Chairman - Technology Global PHT Expo & Summit-2023 President - Atachi Systems California, USA , Dr Jagadeesh Babu Rangisetty, Chairman - Global PHT Expo & Summit - 2023 CEO - Biophore India Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. Hyderabad, Telangana, India Dr Varma S. Rudraraju, CEO - Aizant Pharma Hyderabad, India Dr Gopal Sirasani, Strategic Advisor - Global PHT Expo & Summit 2023 Associate Vice President - Global Business Development and Project Management, TCG GreenChem Inc., USA, Rashmi Barbhaiya, Chairman - Pharma Global PHT Expo & Summit - 2023 Chairman of Advisory Council Institute of Life Science Entrepreneurship Pennington, New Jersey, USA , Dr Dhileep Krishnamurthy, Chief Strategic Advisor - Global PHT Expo & Summit 2023 Executive Advisor for Biotech, CRAMS and Generic Industries in USA, India & China , Dr Rakesh Gupta, Chairman - Healthcare Healthcare Trends Expo & Summit - 2023 Consultant Cardiologist Director - Jrop Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, Delhi, India , , Dr Rajiv Kumar Jain, Director Programmes (Academics and Research), Academy of Hospital Administration, India and Senior Advisor One Health and Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), Foundation for People-Centric Health Systems, India, Dr Upendra Nagaich, Convenor - Global PHT Expo & Summit - 2023 National Secretary - Society of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (SPER) Delhi NCR, India , Manan Sharma CEO, Devstringx Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Noida - NCR, India and many more will enlighten the path of industry in this revolutionizing world scenario. A special panel discussion comprising of CEOs from leading Indian Pharma, Healthcare & IT Companies -Biophore, Aizant, Atachi, Devstringx TCG GreenChem and other top notch will decode the digital, technological, and innovative disruptions in the pharma and healthcare sector.

The conference will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive sessions with a focus on the following topics:

- Impact of Process Chemistry in Healthcare Sciences

- Metaverse: Healthcare and its role in this Game changing Technology.

- Challenges and opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector before and after COVID

- Blockbuster Drug Januvia: An Innovators Prospective

- Targeted Drugs for Cancer

- The latest advancements in medical technology including AI & Metaverse

- Global Pharmacovigilance & Indian Perspectives

- Current organizational sentiment in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry

- Current Trends in Drugs Discovery & Healthcare

The conference aims to provide a platform for attendees to share their insights, network with peers, and engage in thought-provoking discussions. With its comprehensive program, attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and insights that they can immediately apply to their work.

Raj Kumar Anand, Cabinet Minister, Department of Social Welfare, Delhi has said that "This conference is an important gathering of Pharma, Healthcare & Technology professionals and experts, and it will provide a platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration".

Gopal Sirasani, Director, Technical operations, TCG GreenChem (US) has said that "We are confident that attendees will leave with a wealth of knowledge and ideas to help them drive the industry forward."

WEECE Entertainment and Events Pvt Ltd organised this Edition of Global PHT Expo & Summit 2023" is a must-attend event for Pharmaceutical, healthcare & Technology professionals looking to stay ahead of the curve and be at the forefront of innovation in the industry.

For more information and to register, visit www.globalpht.com

