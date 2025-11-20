PNN

New Delhi [India], November 20: Globtier Infotech Limited (BSE: GLOBTIER | INE12P601017), a leading provider of customized IT and software solutions specializing in application development and managed IT & SAP support services, has announced its unaudited financial results for H1 FY26.

During the first half of FY26, Globtier Infotech Limited continued to deploy the funds raised through its IPO in a planned and strategic manner. The company raised a total of ₹27.44 crore, out of which, ₹19.43 crore had been utilised as of September 30,2025. The utilisation of funds includes:

* ₹905.00 lakh for funding working capital requirements* ₹830.00 lakh for repayment/prepayment of loans* ₹208.00 lakh towards IPO-related expenses

Commenting on the H1 FY26 result, Mr. Rajiv Shukla Chairman & Managing Director of Globtier Infotech Limited, said, "The first half of FY26 has been a significant phase for the company, marking our debut as a listed entity on the BSE SME platform. This milestone reflects our steady progress and the confidence our investors have placed in our long-term strategy.

During the period, we reported consolidated revenue of ₹4,239.35 lakh, supported by consistent demand across our IT solutions, software development, and SAP support services. Profit after tax stood at ₹313.28 lakh, reflecting balanced profitability and operational management. The successful completion of our IPO has further supported our financial stability.

With a committed team, strong customer partnerships, and strategic clarity, we believe Globtier is well-positioned to achieve steady and long-term growth in the years ahead."

About Globtier Infotech Limited

Globtier Infotech Limited is a leading provider of IT solutions, specializing in application development and customized software services that address the diverse needs of businesses across industries. As a managed IT services organization, the company delivers comprehensive support encompassing infrastructure management, application maintenance, and end-to-end technology services for enterprises of all sizes.

Focused on enabling clients to adapt to technological change, streamline operations, and achieve measurable growth, Globtier has evolved its offerings to include managed IT services, enhanced application support, and custom software development. Its service model emphasizes proactive engagement, close alignment with client objectives, and strong cybersecurity and governance practices across all engagements.

