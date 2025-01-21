Davos [Switzerland], January 21 (ANI): GMR Group Chairman (Airports) GBS Raju on Tuesday said that the company is investing close to USD 3 billion in various projects.

"We are investing close to around three billion dollars in various projects and I think now into real estate and also into airports and adjacencies of the airport sector and into logistics," he told ANI on the sidelines of World Economic Forum meetings in Davos.

GMR Group chairman highlighted India's growing global prominence, adding that investors are looking towards India due to its workforce, reforms and stable government.

He added, "A lot of global leaders are looking towards India because of how it is positioned as a country of talent and reforms and also stable government led by PM Modi. Most corporates are looking at India for green energy, services, hi-tech and deep-tech technologies. It is exciting to see this development. I feel this is the decade for India."

He pointed to the country's stable government under Prime Minister Modi and its increasing appeal to corporations focusing on green energy, services, and cutting-edge technologies.

Raju expressed optimism, declaring that this decade could be pivotal for India's continued economic rise.

At WEF this year, about eight states, along with the representatives of the Union government, are participating in the meeting. Union ministers such as Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chirag Paswan, and Jayant Singh Chaudhary, and among chief ministers, Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrababu Naidu, A. Revanth Reddy and other senior officials are representing their respective states.

The delegation from these states, alongside the Indian government representatives, will work to strengthen trade and investment ties between India and the global business community.

The annual WEF meeting 2025 in Davos is taking place from January 20 to 24. The meeting brings together government, business, and civil society leaders to set the year's agenda for how leaders can make the world a better place.

'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age' is the theme of this year's Davos meeting. (ANI)

