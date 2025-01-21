Two absolute powerhouses of the T20 format will collide when India and England lock horns in the first of what promises to be a fascinating five-match series. India have had a great time in the shortest format in 2024, the crowning moment of that being the T20 World Cup title triumph in Barbados. Post the T20 World Cup, the Men in Blue ushered in a new era in the format with Suryakumar Yadav taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma, who retired from the format. Packed with big hitters and some solid all-round performers, the India vs England showdown is sure to be a treat for cricket lovers! India vs England 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs ENG T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Suryakumar Yadav has had a pretty impressive stint as India's T20I captain, winning all the bilateral series so far and he will be more than keen on extending that run. But in front of him stands a mighty England outfit. Captained by Jos Buttler, the England national cricket team can pack more than a punch and obliterate sides on any given day. This series will be pretty crucial, especially keeping in mind the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, that will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. For England, the IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 will kickstart the 'Bazball' era in limited-overs formats with Brendon McCullum taking charge of the side for the first time in the shorter versions of the game.

The youngsters in both the India and England national cricket teams will be ones to watch out for in the IND vs ENG T20I series. The last time these two teams faced each other in the shortest format was back in the T20 World Cup semifinal where India had outplayed England, gaining redemption for a defeat dating back to 2022 in the same stage of the tournament, then hosted by Australia.

IND vs ENG Head-To-Head Record in T20Is

India hold an advantage over England when it comes to head-to-head record in T20I cricket. India and England have faced for a total of 24 times in T20I cricket. Out of these 24 matches, India have won 13 while England have secured 11 victories.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 Key Players

Suryakumar Yadav Jos Buttler Rinku Singh Phil Salt Arshdeep Singh

IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 Key Battles

The IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 will witness some key battles that fans will want to look forward to. The contest between Arshdeep Singh and Jos Buttler, especially with the new ball will be one to watch out for and so would be the duel between Sanju Samson and Adil Rashid.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 1st T20I 2025 is slated to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 22. The IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. DD Sports will also provide IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 live telecast on DD Free Dish. Fans also have an online viewing option in Disney+ Hotstar, which will provide IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 live streaming on its app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 Likely XI

India National Cricket Team Likely XI: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Axar Patel, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Mohammed Shami, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar.

England National Cricket Team Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood

