New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Crisis-hit airline, Go First, on Thursday announced that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till June 12, adding that a full refund will be issued to the passengers. Earlier, it was supposed to be till June 9.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," Go First said in a tweet.

The airline operator had in early May filed for voluntary insolvency and since then its operations were kept stalled.

Civil aviation regulator DGCA had advised the airline to submit a comprehensive restructuring or revival plan, within a period of 30 days. The revival plan once submitted by Go First shall be reviewed by the regulator for further appropriate action in the matter. (ANI)

