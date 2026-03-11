Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said the budget presented by the Chandrababu Naidu government is filled with misleading numbers and false narratives.

Jagan said that since Chandrababu came to power, the "state's debt has been continuously increasing. During our five-year government, the total borrowing was about Rs 3.31 lakh crore. But in just two years of Chandrababu's rule, the debt has already crossed Rs 3.20 lakh crore."

Whenever Chandrababu comes to power, Jagan said that revenues have declined and debts have risen. "The reason is clear - rampant corruption and large-scale misuse of resources. Government lands are being handed over to private real estate companies at throwaway prices. Lands worth thousands of crores in Visakhapatnam are being allotted to relatives and associates."

The government is not even maintaining a minimum balance in the treasury, Jagan Reddy slammed the TDP.

"The Assembly sessions were reduced to drama, skits, and self-praise instead of discussing people's issues. We asked questions about the Super Six promises, but there were no answers. What happened to the promises made to women? What happened to housing for the poor? In the last two years, have they given even a single piece of land or constructed even one house for the poor?"

"Anganwadi workers are protesting on the roads, but the government is ignoring their problems. However, when Chandrababu conducts political meetings, he expects Anganwadi workers to attend," he added. (ANI)

