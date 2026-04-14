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Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 14: GoCredit, a financial intelligence platform, has launched India's first AI-powered Loan Agent, a conversational system that enables borrowers to discover, match, and apply for personal loans through a single chat-based interaction. The product has been in production since March 2026, processing real loan applications.

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GoCredit has facilitated over Rs. 100 crore in loan disbursals, generated more than 15 million loan offers, and served over 2 million borrowers across 55+ lending partners.

A New Chapter in India's Credit Evolution

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India's lending ecosystem has undergone a remarkable transformation over the last decade. Deliberate regulatory design by the Reserve Bank of India -- from the Co-Lending Model framework to Digital Lending Guidelines to the Account Aggregator infrastructure -- has enabled a sophisticated system where banks provide low-cost capital and NBFCs deploy data-driven underwriting to reach borrowers that traditional banking infrastructure cannot serve alone.

GoCredit's AI Loan Agent represents the next step in this evolution: bringing the same intelligence and efficiency to the borrower's side of the transaction.

What the Loan Agent Does

Today, a borrower seeking a personal loan typically downloads multiple apps, re-enters the same details on each, and triggers separate hard inquiries on their bureau report with every application -- negatively impacting the very credit score they need to qualify. The act of seeking credit makes it harder to get credit.

The AI Loan Agent, live on the GoCredit platform, eliminates this cycle. The borrower describes their requirement once. The agent identifies the best-fit lender and submits a single consent-based application. No duplicate forms. No scattershot inquiries. The borrower's credit identity stays protected. While the Loan Agent currently lives on GoCredit platform, the company's longer-term vision is to make this intelligence layer available across the broader lending ecosystem.

The agent lives with GoCredit's first lending partner, processing applications daily. Additional integrations are rolling out in monthly waves through 2026.

"RBI has built the regulatory architecture that lets India's lending system work brilliantly at the institutional level -- banks providing capital, NBFCs providing intelligence, frameworks like Co-Lending making the connection seamless. What's been missing is someone on the borrower's side. The Loan Agent is our answer: an AI that represents the borrower inside this system, not just another app that makes them navigate it alone." - Anupam Acharya, Co-Founder & CEO, GoCredit.

What This Means for Borrowers and Lenders

For borrowers, the Loan Agent changes the economics of seeking credit. Instead of downloading multiple apps and absorbing hard inquiry damage across scattered applications, the borrower makes one informed decision through a single conversation. The agent handles profile assessment, lender matching, and consent-based application submission -- replacing a process that typically takes days and costs the borrower credit score points with one that takes minutes and costs them nothing.

"We designed the agent on consent-based automation -- no proprietary API dependency on any lender, no bilateral integration per partner. That architecture is what lets us onboard new lending partners in days instead of quarters, and it's how we'll scale to fifty partners without the system collapsing under its own complexity." - Shubham Arawkar, Co-Founder & CTO, GoCredit.

For lenders, the agent delivers pre-qualified, consent-verified, high-intent borrowers -- matched to their specific approval criteria before the application is submitted. Early production data shows a 25 per cent improvement in conversion from offer click to KYC completion, driven by the agent's ability to match borrowers to the right lender before the journey begins. With full roll-out across lending partners, GoCredit projects a significant boost in application-to-disbursal conversion -- translating directly into lower operational costs per loan for lenders. Fewer wasted credit pulls, fewer abandoned applications, fewer resources spent on borrowers who were never going to qualify.

The Next Evolution of the Loan Journey

The Indian loan journey has evolved in distinct phases. The first era brought applications to bank branches. The second moved them to apps -- digital forms, aggregators, instant pre-approvals. Each phase reduced friction but kept the borrower as the one doing the work.

"The core challenge was building a system that can assess a borrower's profile, match it against multiple lenders' criteria, and submit a fully compliant application, all while keeping it cost-effective at scale and making the experience feel human. A borrower applying for a loan is already stressed. The agent had to feel like a friend helping them through paperwork, not another system throwing forms at them. Making that work with real users and real money is where the actual engineering went." - Pranav Murali, Co-Founder & Lead AI Engineer, GoCredit.

AI loan agents represent the next leap: the era where applications disappear altogether. The agent doesn't digitise the old journey -- it replaces it with a fundamentally different interaction. One conversation, intelligent matching, consent-based automation, and an outcome that benefits the entire ecosystem -- borrowers get better terms, lenders get higher-quality applicants, and the credit system operates more efficiently at every layer.

GoCredit is an AI Powered credit platform now with a 55+lender marketplace serving millions of Indian borrowers.

About GoCredit

GoCredit is a financial intelligence platform for India's middle class. The company has facilitated over Rs. 100 crore in loan disbursals, generated more than 15 million loan offers for over 2 million borrowers, and integrated 55+ lending partners -- built by a five-member founding team. GoCredit's product suite includes India's first AI-powered Loan Agent and AI-driven credit score forecasting. The company's R&D division, TARA AI Labs, publishes research on behavioural credit modeling and responsible AI in the fintech domain.

Website: gocredit.money

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