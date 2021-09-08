New Delhi, September 8 (ANI/PNN): Having dedicated his entire life for the service of humankind, this pharmacist, Basant Goel, the owner of Goel Medicos, taking forward the legacy to serve the society, leads a very novel deed of cremating the unclaimed dead bodies, giving a dignified cremation to the deceased person.

Considering that a lot of taboo is attached to the job, it is highly stigmatized in society. Hence, to bring the change, Goel came to the front to give the last due respect to the person deceased. Having witnessed an incident around ten years back where the family members of the dead person were unable to carry out the rituals due to the overwhelming shock, Basant Goel realized that at such a crucial time, the family members need the support and help of society.

Hence, he started the endeavour around 6-7 years back to give respectful last rites to unclaimed bodies. In the course of time, he realized that people majorly abandoned the dead body because they could not afford to pay for the last rites. Therefore, the initiative by Basant Goel takes care of the entire expenses of the cremation.

Even during the time of COVID-19, he remained undeterred in his resolve to give rightful cremation. His team cremated the dead bodies under strict government protocols for disposing of the body.

On occasion, Basant Goel said, "Throughout their life span, people strive to live a respectful life so that they earn a dignified death. Hence, everyone deserves a rightful cremation to keep the dignity of the person intact. But considering that due to many reasons, certain families are unable to arrange for the last rites, we came forward to give our support to those who needed our help and for the unclaimed bodies, we organized the entire rites."

He has a team of 20 people who are involved in this novel deed and have a presence throughout India, especially in the Delhi, NCR, UP and Gadganga regions.

