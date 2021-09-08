Dehradun, September 8: In a shocking incident, a married man allegedly killed a woman he was having an extramarital affair for past three years by pushing her into the Ganga canal on September 1 in Roorkee. Report inform that he took this step after the deceased started to insist him to get married. The accused, identified as Ajay Saini , has been arrested by the police and reportedly confessed to the crime. He is been charged for murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Report informs that on the night of the incident Saini had went to the woman's house to take his phone back, however the duo ended up having an argument. The accused then tried to pacify the woman and took her to Ganga Canal and pushed her. Next day the deceased 's mother filed a complaint against the accused for allegedly abducting her daughter, as reported by the Hindustan Times. Following which the police launched an investigation in the matter. Uttarakhand Shocker: Youth Kills 19-Year-Old Girl, Later Ends Life By Consuming Poison in Almora.

During the probe, the police spotted vehicle, phone and document of the deceased, identified as Ritu, near Ganga canal and detained Saini for interrogation. Gangnahar SHO Praveen Koshyari. told the HT “After a couple of days, police found Ritu’s two-wheeler, mobile phone and Aadhaar card abandoned in a colony near the Ganga canal in Gangnahar area. Based on that, police then detained Saini for questioning during which he confessed." Uttarakhand Shocker: Elderly Woman, Daughter Hacked to Death with Sharp-Edged Weapon in Jaspur.

During interrogation, Saini confessed to the crime and has been booked under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code for murder of the woman, SHO Koshyari said as reported by the Hindustan Times. The police on Tuesday recovered the deceased;s body from the Ganga Canal.

In an another case of extramarital affair, a Delhi-based man was arrested for plotting his wife's murder in order to marry his girlfriend. The wife reportedly refused to divorce him. According to a report by ANI, the police also recovered two sophisticated 7.65 mm pistols along with 8 live rounds from the man

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2021 06:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).