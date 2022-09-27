Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): GoingZero - India's one of the biggest zero waste stores is offering a 5 per cent to 40 per cent discount on all plastic-free and vegan products this Diwali.

The sale will start on October 1st and last till 20th October.

There are hundreds of vendors listed and over 2000 products. People can choose their desired products from a wide collection of eco-friendly items in various categories from Bed and Furnishing to Bath Care, Body Care, Cleaning Essentials, Edible products, Hair care, and Kitchen Essentials.

Naman Sharma, Founder of GoingZero Innovations Pvt. Ltd., said, "We at GoingZero want to enable mass adoption of sustainable products. The minimum price of our products is 59, and we also offer discounts on product subscriptions also."

"India is a price-sensitive market, while the plastic alternatives are cheap and largely accessible, it's important to keep the pricing reasonable without compromising the quality for mass adoption," Naman Added.

The vision of GoingZero is to create environmental awareness among Indian consumers by providing easy and affordable access to eco-friendly products. The modern-day lifestyle requires easy accessibility and increased use of products which leads to more waste in the environment. GoingZero givessustainable alternatives for choosing a greener and waste-free lifestyle.

There are also exciting new additions of organic, vegan, and eco-friendly products. New flavors of peanut butter like spicy chilli garlic peanut butter will make users' sustainable journey more fun. Hazelnut Malaysian Cocao Spread and Toothpaste Tablets are the store's most exciting new additions.

So, spend this Diwali by choosing sustainable products. Enjoy chemical-free and zero-waste products with amazing discounts and free shipping at GoingZero.in.

GoingZero is India's one of the biggest zero-waste online stores with over 2000 mindful, plastic-free, and vegan products. The brand has a mission of making sustainable products accessible to one and all by promoting handcrafted, cruelty-free products that incur zero damage to the environment.

