New Delhi [India], July 24: Goldi Solar, India's largest solar PV module manufacturer integrated with a one-of-its kind AI-powered PV module manufacturing line, is executing its vision of hiring 10,000+ workforce for its solar module and cell manufacturing businesses, through its Knock-RE 2025 initiative.

Since its kick-off in Surat on June 1, 2025, followed by events in Jaipur, Noida, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bangalore, Rajkot, the job fair has enabled employment for more than 2,000 candidates-including upwards of 1,000 freshers. The multi-city job fair covering over six states ensures inclusive representation across diverse demographics nationwide. The Company takes pride to employ a workforce that is 70% composed of individuals from our tribal communities. The company is committed to diversity, gender inclusion, and providing opportunities for differently abled individuals. Through partnerships with skill development institutions, Goldi Solar ensures equitable access to careers in India's growing renewable energy sector.

Capt. Ishver Dholakiya, Founder & Managing Director of Goldi Solar, emphasized "Through Knock-RE 2025 we are investing in our youth's potential by offering hands-on experience in solar module and cell manufacturing. Additionally, by nurturing and backing young talent, not only we are strengthening our company's workforce, but also contributing to the larger goal of boosting youth employability, creating sustainable career opportunities, and helping build a self-reliant India. The initiative aligns with our Hon'ble PM's recent statement that Self-reliance doesn't just mean strengthening oneself; it means strengthening every citizen of the country. It means making sure that everyone stands on their own feet."

Founded in 2011, Goldi Solar is India's largest solar PV module manufacturing and renewable energy solutions company with a current capacity of 14.7 GW along with AI-powered manufacturing line. With exports across the globe and rapid backward integration, Goldi Solar is poised to lead India's clean energy transition. The company is also developing one of the largest solar cell manufacturing expansions in India, expected to be completed by FY26.

