Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI/GPRC): One of the biggest Holi festivals, Rang Rave and Holi Color Fusion was celebrated in Mumbai's Kora Kendra ground in Borivali West. Presented by Goldmedal - Holi Color Fusion and Rang Rave concert witnessed renowned Musicians and DJs like DJ Rink (India's first Female DJ Artist - 2016-2021), DJ Sunny, JmanShouts, Singer Bhagyesh Hendre, DJ Navin, DJ Rahul, DJ Manzee and few others.

The festival party had families chilling with kids, elders & friends - with not leaving any chance to de-stress and soak themselves in the spirit of the festival. The concert had dry as well as wet zones to make sure everyone's choices accordingly. The organisers also make sure to keep organic colors for the safety precautions of the audience. Also, the organisers arranged kids play zone to make sure families can enjoy together and have their best time.

While interacting with the media, directors of the Goldmedal Electricals Pvt Ltd as the Title sponsor said, "We are very much proud to get associated with Rang Rave & Holi Color Fusion. The energy of the event was very vibrant and outstanding. Goldmedal makes sure to stand unique every time and we are delighted to be part of this show and every year now."

DJ Rink said, "I am always grateful to be a part of this auspicious festival of spring and love with Holi Color Fusion and Rang Rave. This is my second time with Rang Rave and a special one because it's happening at my home ground as I did my first show at Kora Kendra grounds. I always make sure to pull the crowd to the next level with my best music collections. The audience was very live and high-spirited here."

The organisers have created this IP - Rang Rave and Holi Color Fusion into a massive event in Mumbai where more and more people engage every year in the festival of color, music, cultural, religious, and social significance.

Holi is one of the oldest festivals in India and thousands of Mumbaikar's celebrate it every Year. It is unmatched in terms of fervour, family participation, excitement & enthusiasm. The team behind this fabulous Event are - the organisers Anil Manoher - MD and Kalpana Desai - Director of (Falcon Multimedia Pvt Ltd). Also, Sagar Shah - Eventree, Pratik Soni - Highon Events, Sagar Bhatia - Rudra Akshar Entertainments. The organisers collaborated with Rang Rave and Holi Color Fusion to give a tremendous event to Mumbaikar's.

