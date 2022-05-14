Noida [Uttar Pradesh], May 14, (ANI/ATK): In the first ever move by any national news channel, Good News Today announced its entry in the over-the-top (OTT) space in partnership with IWMBuzz to present one-of-its kind digital content awards.

This exciting announcement by GNT sets benchmark in the fiercely competitive digital web entertainment ecosystem. The Digital Awards is one of the first leadership initiatives honouring excellence solely dedicated to the field of web entertainment.

GNT IWMBuzz Digital Awards will soon be broadcast on the channel promising the biggest buzz in the tinsel town. Curated by IWMBuzz Media, the award ceremony sees support and attendance of some of the most talked about talent across the OTT and digital universe.

OTT platform has grown leaps and bounds in recent years and has taken over traditional entertainment space. This new trend has created a massive pool of talent and generated a huge user base. Good News Today is the first news channel to recognise the entertainment curve and blaze the trail.

Good News Today, India Today Group's positive news channel always strives to come up with innovative ventures and programs to celebrate constructive happenings around the country. The digital awards promises to secure a pole position for the channel in the digital web space, India's new age entertainment sector.

