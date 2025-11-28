India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], November 28: GoodSpace AI, an Indian AI-driven recruitment technology company, today announced its vision to transform how companies hire by dramatically reducing time-to-hire, minimizing manual recruiter work, boosting operational efficiency and cutting costs. The platform automates every stage of hiring - from job posting to candidate assessment - enabling HR teams to fill roles in hours rather than weeks. According to GoodSpace, its end-to-end solution can shrink a typical 30-day hiring cycle down to just 24 hours. In practice, once an employer "posts a job," they can "wake up to interviewed candidates powered by AI," reflecting the company's motto: "Stop screening. We already did." The result is a recruitment process that is faster, fairer and far more efficient for both recruiters and job seekers.

Also Read | 'Modi Ji, India's Children Are Choking in Front of Us': Rahul Gandhi Flags Rising Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR, Questions PM Narendra Modi 'Silence'.

End-to-End AI Hiring in Four StepsGoodSpace AI streamlines recruitment into a seamless, four-step workflow. First, recruiters post a job in minutes - defining requirements in roughly two minutes (GoodSpace data suggests job descriptions can be created in as little as 3 minutes). Next, the platform performs instant candidate outreach: its AI searches over 10 million profiles and sends personalized WhatsApp and email invites to qualified candidates. Candidates who respond then complete AI-driven interviews on the same day in their preferred language. By morning, hiring teams receive a ranked shortlist of pre-interviewed candidates, each accompanied by detailed skill and behavior assessments. This lightning-fast pipeline means companies often have qualified candidates on their desk within 24 hours of posting.

Human-like, Multilingual AI Interviews

Also Read | Exploring Fashion Campaigns of the Older Generation Celebs and 'Granfluencers' - From Dame Maggie Smith to Cindy Crawford, Dimple Kapadia, Shobhaa De and More.

A key innovation of GoodSpace AI is its human-like AI interviewer, which delivers a natural, real-time conversation with candidates. The system auto-detects and engages in over 100 languages - including all major European and Asian languages - so global and local hires alike can interview in their native tongue. With just 350 milliseconds of latency, the experience feels instant and fluid. The AI interviewer seamlessly integrates with existing Applicant Tracking Systems and can be embedded on company career pages, making deployment easy for HR teams. In effect, GoodSpace's AI acts like an on-demand recruiter that never sleeps, breaking down language barriers and speeding up the interview process for everyone involved.

An Always-On, Proactive Talent PipelineGoodSpace AI ensures that hiring never stops. Its system works 24/7, proactively sourcing and assessing candidates at any hour. Even at 3 AM, new matching candidates can be in the midst of AI interviews automatically. The platform also emphasizes quality: its "Quality First" screening filters out roughly 86% of applicants, ensuring recruiters only see the top ~14% of talent. In practice, users report that GoodSpace AI handles what used to be dozens of manual screening hours every day, freeing HR teams to focus on culture fit and final hiring decisions.

Flexible Pricing Built for Every TeamGoodSpace AI offers multiple packages to suit every hiring need - from early-stage startups to large-scale enterprises. You can also book a demo with their team to get a customized solution. Whether you prefer flat-fee job postings, custom AI integrations, or a success-based pay-per-hire model, there's a plan designed for you.

Helping Job Seekers Upskill and Stand OutBeyond job discovery, GoodSpace AI empowers candidates to upskill and improve their employability. Its platform offers smart tools like a premium resume scanner, which helps optimize resumes for ATS systems and recruiter visibility. Combined with AI interview practice and profile enhancement tools, job seekers can build confidence and stand out in competitive markets.

Driving Efficiency, Quality and ROIThe business impact is significant. By automating routine tasks, GoodSpace AI dramatically cuts recruiting costs while boosting hire quality. Data from GoodSpace show that processes once measured in days or weeks now take hours. For example, traditional hiring steps like sourcing candidates (which might take 1-4 weeks) can be done in about 24 hours with GoodSpace AI. Industry observers note that the entire hiring cycle can be completed in "just 24 hours" from start to finish. As a result, companies see up to 95% reductions in both hiring time and effort. At the same time, GoodSpace's AI prioritizes candidates based on skills, context and potential rather than simple keyword matches, raising the bar on candidate fit and performance.

"This platform is more than a tool; it's a recruitment revolution," said Saksham Sandhu, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of GoodSpace AI. "We're empowering HR teams to hire smarter by taking care of the busywork - so they can concentrate on choosing the right people."

Founding TeamGoodSpace AI was founded by Vinay Pasricha (Harvard Alumni) and Saksham Sandhu. Together, they combine experience in talent technology, AI systems, and startup leadership to build scalable platforms that solve real-world inefficiencies in HR and recruitment.

About GoodSpace AI

GoodSpace AI is an AI-driven talent acquisition platform founded in India. Its mission is to eliminate the bottlenecks in hiring through full-stack automation - from job posting and candidate sourcing to interviewing and analysis - helping companies worldwide reduce time-to-hire and improve hiring outcomes.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)