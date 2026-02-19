VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 19: At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, GrowQR and Government of Bihar signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish an Artificial Intelligence Global Capability Center (GCC) and AI Opportunity Studio in Patna. The initiative marks a significant step toward strengthening Bihar's role in India's emerging AI ecosystem through investment, employment generation, and large-scale capability development.

With one of the youngest talent populations in the country and a growing focus on digital infrastructure, Bihar is increasingly positioned to support next-generation Global Capability Centres beyond traditional metro hubs.

The MoU outlines GrowQR's proposal to invest in Bihar with the objective of generating approximately 2,500+ direct employment opportunities. The execution of this project is expected to commence from March 2026, positioning Patna as a strategic hub for AI innovation, enterprise services, and skill development.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Sh. Samrat Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar; Smt. Shreyasi Singh, Minister of Information Technology, Government of Bihar; Sh. Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy; Industry Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, Sh. Pratyaya Amrit, Chief Secretary of Bihar; and Sh. Bibin Babu, Founder of GrowQR, along with senior officials and delegates from government and industry.

The proposed AI GCC and Opportunity Studio will focus on enterprise AI deployment, workforce upskilling, and innovation-driven services designed to support public and private sector transformation. By combining infrastructure development with talent enablement, the initiative aims to create a structured environment for AI research, application development, and large-scale implementation across industries.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sh. Samrat Chaudhary reiterated the states vision to position itself as a forward-looking destination for technology investment and innovation-led economic growth. By enabling strategic partnerships with global technology organizations, the state aims to accelerate digital transformation, foster entrepreneurship, and generate sustainable employment opportunities for its citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Sh. Bibin Babu said "This partnership reflects a shared belief that advanced technology and global capability centres must expand beyond traditional hubs. Bihar's talent depth and the state's proactive policy approach give us confidence to build scalable AI capabilities and meaningful employment at scale". The MoU signing ceremony was also followed by launch of Bihar's GCC Policy and IT Policy.

This collaboration represents a milestone in strengthening India's AI ecosystem by aligning policy support, investment, and capability-building under a unified framework. With this initiative, GrowQR and the Government of Bihar aim to create a scalable model for technology-led growth that empowers talent, enterprises, and institutions across the region.

