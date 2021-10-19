New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Today the National Executive patron of Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha His Excellency Lt Gen Gurmit Singh who has been recently appointed as the Governor of Uttara Khand was felicitated by the Delhi Unit of the organisation.

Acharya (Dr) Lokesh, Lt Gen Ashwini Kumar Bakshi, Maj Gen PK Sehgal, Maj Gen Bipin Kr Bakshi, Wg Cdr Praful Bakshi, National Secy Rajendra Baggasi, IT Head Maj Sushil Goel, Convener Delhi Unit Shri Ved Prakash, Patron Shri Narender Kukreja and hundreds of other dignified members of Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha felicitated the Governor.

Also Read | Zomato Issues Apology After Its Customer Care Employee Refers Hindi as National Language.

The National President of Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha Col Tejendra Pal Tyagi requested His Excellency Gen Gurmit Singh to forward the following suggestions to the Government for implementation:-

It is very unfortunate that innocent minorities are being killed in Kashmir. To control this situation Exservicemen(ESM) who retire at about 35 years of age should be settled in the border areas of Kashmir with some incentive . About 70000 ESM retire every year.

Also Read | GEN Z Entrepreneur Flynn Blackie Discusses Harnessing the Power of Psychological Marketing.

Whenever there is a natural or manmade calamity in the Country, the Army is called in and the situation comes under control. It happens because every soldier is a symbol of devotion to duty, discipline, training and honesty. It also applies to retired soldiers. Hence, at least one ESM be inducted at every level of the Administration with some token honorarium to control corruption.

An Advisary should be issued for all Indians to say "JAI HIND" at public places in mutual greetings for National Integration.

His Excellency Lt Gen Gurmit Singh while agreeing with the aforementioned suggestions said that "JAI HIND" is the basic tenet of our entire training and operation. He commended the activities of Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha- a 21 Year old patriotic organisation comprising both the ESM and Patriotic Civilians. He said that he is happy to go to Uttara Khand which is a border state and a DEV BHOOMI which provides at least one soldier from every house. He invited all rank and file for bringing in good suggestions in the interest of Character Building and National Integration. He said that Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha is my family and I am proud of being a part of this unique organisation which is working for revival of Patriotism and welfare of the families of the Shaheed Sipahees.

This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)