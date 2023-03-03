New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): To improve the commuting experience on highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will develop wayside amenities at more than 600 locations by the financial year 2024-25.

Those amenities will be developed every 40-60 km of current and upcoming national highways and expressways.

"The amenities will include numerous facilities for passengers such as Fuel Station, Electric Charging Facilities, Food Court, Retail Shops, Bank ATM, Children Play Area, Medical Clinic, Childcare room, Toilets with shower facility, Vehicle repair facility, Driver Dormitory, Village Hatt for promotion of local handicrafts etc," an official release by the government said.

NHAI has already awarded 160 wayside amenities for development, out of about 150 that have been awarded in the last two years.

Another 150 wayside amenities are planned to be awarded in the next financial year, which includes greenfield corridors like Amritsar-Bathinda - Jamnagar Corridor, Delhi - Mumbai Expressway and Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.

"At present, 75 Wayside Amenities sites across multiple Brownfield and Greenfield Corridors are open for bidding at www.etenders.gov.in These sites are spread across eight states which include 27 in Rajasthan, 18 in Madhya Pradesh, 9 in J&K and 3 in Himachal Pradesh," the release said.

These wayside amenities will make travel more convenient for commuters and will also provide adequate facilities for rest and refreshment to highway users. (ANI)

